Police raided two properties of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sex trafficking probe: Properties of rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs searched

10:54 am Mar 26, 2024

What's the story Federal agents searched the Los Angeles and Miami homes of renowned American rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs. The action is linked to an ongoing investigation into sex trafficking allegations. According to TMZ, numerous armed officers were spotted at his properties. A spokesperson from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) confirmed these operations, revealing that they were carried out by HSI New York, with support from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and local law enforcement.

The probe

Combs's sons were detained by the police

Combs's luxury residence in the upscale Holmby Hills neighborhood of California was also included in the search. The mansion, which Combs acquired for $40M in 2014, was the location where his two sons—Justin and Christian King—were detained by the police. They were observed sitting outside as investigators interviewed the staff. Fox 11 reported that several individuals at the location were interrogated for a considerable amount of time.

Opposition lawyer's reaction

Attorney discussed the ongoing investigation against Combs

Douglas Wigdor, the lawyer representing Casandra "Cassie" Ventura (his former partner) and Jane Doe, who previously filed sexual harassment lawsuits against Combs, shared his thoughts on the search, voicing his support for law enforcement's efforts to bring those who break the law to justice. Wigdor stated, "We will always back law enforcement in their pursuit to prosecute lawbreakers. Hopefully, this marks the start of a process that will hold Mr. Combs accountable for his alleged misconduct."

Accusations against Combs

Multiple individuals have accused Combs of sexual assault

Although not formally charged yet, Combs has been under trial for several months, facing numerous accusations including rape, sexual battery, and human trafficking. As of now, five women have come forward accusing Combs of sexual assault. The most recent accuser is former producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, who lodged a sexual harassment lawsuit against him in New York. Jones claims that Combs sexually harassed him, alongside drugging and threatening him.

About the rapper

Who is Sean 'Diddy' Combs?

The popular rapper, who is also known by his various stage names including P Diddy, Puff Daddy, and Diddy, gained critical acclaim with his debut album No Way Out (1997). The studio album charted at the top of Billboard 200 for many weeks upon its release. The rapper has also thrice won Grammy Awards, including a Best Rap Album for his debut album.