Cillian Murphy will be acting and backing the forthcoming film adaptation

Universal Pictures obtains Cillian Murphy's 'Blood Runs Coal' adaptation rights

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:44 am Mar 26, 202410:44 am

What's the story Universal Pictures has successfully obtained the adaptation rights to Mark A. Bradley's book, Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America. The film will feature Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, who is also on board as a producer. The screenplay will be crafted by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the duo behind Edge of Tomorrow.

About 'Blood Runs Coal'

Meet the production team

The film's production will be spearheaded by John Davis and Jordan Davis under the banner of Davis Entertainment. Murphy and Alan Moloney will also produce it through Big Things Films, while Bradley, the author of the source material, is expected to join the project as an executive producer. Lexi Barta, who has recently been promoted to senior vice president of production at Universal, will supervise the project.

The plot

What is 'Blood Runs Coal' about?

Set in Pennsylvania's coal mines during the tumultuous late 1960s, Blood Runs Coal tells the story of Jock Yablonski, a coal miner turned activist who was assassinated by a corrupt union leader after challenging his leadership. Murphy will step into the shoes of Chip Yablonski, Jock's son, who dedicates his life to avenging his father's murder. The role aligns with Murphy's previous portrayals in period films and TV series.

Upcoming projects

A look at Murphy's recent and future endeavors

Murphy has been involved in several recent projects including a historical drama (Small Things Like These) and a Netflix original series, Steve. He is also set to executive produce 28 Years Later, a sequel to his popular horror film 28 Days Later in which he may reprise his original role. Just two nights before winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy's involvement in the Blood Runs Coal project was confirmed.

More on the work front

Murphy is also returning as Tommy Shelby

According to recent reports, Murphy is slated to make a comeback as Tommy Shelby in the film version of the BBC's critically hit series, Peaky Blinders. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, confirmed Murphy's return to the film adaptation. Knight also confirmed that the film is expected to begin in September in England.