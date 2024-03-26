Universal Pictures obtains Cillian Murphy's 'Blood Runs Coal' adaptation rights
Universal Pictures has successfully obtained the adaptation rights to Mark A. Bradley's book, Blood Runs Coal: The Yablonski Murders and the Battle for the United Mine Workers of America. The film will feature Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy, who is also on board as a producer. The screenplay will be crafted by Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth, the duo behind Edge of Tomorrow.
Meet the production team
The film's production will be spearheaded by John Davis and Jordan Davis under the banner of Davis Entertainment. Murphy and Alan Moloney will also produce it through Big Things Films, while Bradley, the author of the source material, is expected to join the project as an executive producer. Lexi Barta, who has recently been promoted to senior vice president of production at Universal, will supervise the project.
What is 'Blood Runs Coal' about?
Set in Pennsylvania's coal mines during the tumultuous late 1960s, Blood Runs Coal tells the story of Jock Yablonski, a coal miner turned activist who was assassinated by a corrupt union leader after challenging his leadership. Murphy will step into the shoes of Chip Yablonski, Jock's son, who dedicates his life to avenging his father's murder. The role aligns with Murphy's previous portrayals in period films and TV series.
A look at Murphy's recent and future endeavors
Murphy has been involved in several recent projects including a historical drama (Small Things Like These) and a Netflix original series, Steve. He is also set to executive produce 28 Years Later, a sequel to his popular horror film 28 Days Later in which he may reprise his original role. Just two nights before winning an Academy Award for Best Actor for Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy's involvement in the Blood Runs Coal project was confirmed.
Murphy is also returning as Tommy Shelby
According to recent reports, Murphy is slated to make a comeback as Tommy Shelby in the film version of the BBC's critically hit series, Peaky Blinders. Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, confirmed Murphy's return to the film adaptation. Knight also confirmed that the film is expected to begin in September in England.