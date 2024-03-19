Next Article

Historical fantasy TV epics that are worth watching

Top historical fantasy TV epics that you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 10:26 am Mar 19, 202410:26 am

What's the story Historical fantasy series uniquely fuse actual history with magical or mythical elements, creating an immersive experience. These shows take audiences back in time but add a fantastical spin to the events and cultures they portray. The following five TV epics are exemplary in blending authentic historical settings with the captivating elements of fantasy, providing a distinctive viewing journey.

Series 1

'Game of Thrones'

Game of Thrones, inspired by George R.R. Martin's novels, stands as a colossus in the historical fantasy genre. This epic saga unfolds across the imagined continents of Westeros and Essos, intertwining political intrigue, epic warfare, and an array of mythical creatures including dragons and the undead White Walkers. Its intricate characters and profound narrative have firmly established it as a television landmark.

Series 2

'Vikings'

Vikings traces the exploits of Ragnar Lothbrok and his offspring as they raid and discover new realms. It's not purely fantasy, as Norse mythology infuses the historical drama with a fantastical aspect. The series is celebrated for its raw depiction of Viking existence and accurate representation of their culture, striking a balance between myth and gritty realism.

Series 3

'The Witcher'

The Witcher, based on Andrzej Sapkowski's celebrated books, follows Geralt of Rivia, a skilled monster hunter. In a realm reminiscent of medieval times, Geralt encounters not only beasts but also magical forces and political strife. The series is renowned for its layered characters and a world where moral clarity is as elusive as the monsters Geralt hunts, offering a fresh take on fantasy conventions.

Series 4

'Outlander'

Outlander weaves history with romance and time travel, as Claire Randall is whisked from 1945 to 1743 Scotland. In a time rife with political unrest, she must navigate a life between two contrasting eras. The series is acclaimed for its authentic historical portrayal and the emotional richness of its narrative, capturing the hearts of viewers with its detailed setting and complex relationships.

Series 5

'Penny Dreadful'

Penny Dreadful immerses viewers in the gloom of Victorian London, where iconic literary figures such as Dracula, Frankenstein, and Dorian Gray blend with new characters in a gothic supernatural drama. The show is distinguished by its evocative setting, deep psychological intricacy, and its bold engagement with horror within a historical framework. With that, it's a standout series for fans of the genre.