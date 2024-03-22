Next Article

Cillian Murphy played Tommy Shelby in the 'Peaky Blinders' series

Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders' film

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 10:52 am Mar 22, 202410:52 am

What's the story Academy Award-winner Cillian Murphy is set to return as Tommy Shelby in the forthcoming film version of the hit BBC series Peaky Blinders. The news was confirmed by series creator Steven Knight during a recent interview at the launch of his latest BBC project, This Town. Filming for the forthcoming movie is slated to commence in Digbeth, England this September.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Peaky Blinders featured a stellar and vast ensemble cast comprising Murphy as Tommy Shelby, Helen McCrory as Elizabeth "Polly" Gray, Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole as John Shelby, the gang's senior members. It also starred Tom Hardy, Stephen Graham, Amber Anderson, and others in important roles. The series has been nominated several times for British Television Academy Awards, including a nomination for Murphy in the sixth season for Best Actor.

Murphy's Oscar win

Knight on Murphy's recent win at the Oscars

Fresh from his Oscar victory for his role in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, Murphy has earned widespread acclaim for his portrayal of Shelby in Peaky Blinders. Knight, while talking about Murphy, lauded his exceptional talent and professionalism and said, "It was so deserved. I mean he's brilliant, and he's such a great human being and he leads the line when we're shooting and he's so level-headed and straightforward. He deserves everything he gets."

About 'Peaky Blinders' film

Here's what 'Peaky Blinders' film will revolve around

The Peaky Blinders film will pivot around World War II, as disclosed by series creator, Knight. He expressed his intention to weave a narrative set in Birmingham and Coventry, suggesting the emergence of a fresh crop of characters. Earlier, Murphy had expressed interest in returning to his role given a satisfactory script. Ever since Knight confirmed Murphy's return, fans of the actor have been eagerly excited to see him as Shelby again.

Filming details

Production to begin in 2024

The film version of Peaky Blinders is due to start production in September 2024, with a potential release date in 2025. The series first aired on BBC Two in 2013 before gaining global recognition on Netflix, wrapping up its six-season run in April 2022. It chronicles the ascension of the Shelby crime family in Birmingham following World War I.