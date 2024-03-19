Next Article

Veteran Hollywood actor Bruce Willis celebrates his 69th birthday on Tuesday

Bruce Willis birthday special: 'Die Hard' actor's must-watch late-career hits

What's the story A titan of the silver screen for over four decades, Bruce Willis has left an indelible mark with iconic roles in classics like Die Hard and Pulp Fiction. However, he has had to abandon his career after being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. Even in adversity, he continued to participate in various smaller productions until 2022. On his 69th birthday, we revisit his late-career hits.

'Detective Knight: Independence' (2023)

Willis has long been synonymous with action-packed thrillers, and his most recent outing, Detective Knight: Independence, further solidified his status as an action star. This film marked the culmination of the Detective Knight film franchise and follows Detective James Knight (Willis) as he battles a rogue vigilante and a runaway EMT (emergency medical technician) vehicle threatening the city on American Independence Day (July 4).

'Corrective Measures' (2022)

In this prison drama adapted from a comic book, Willis portrays The Lobe—a supervillain with mind-controlling abilities, incarcerated in a facility for individuals with extraordinary powers. Tensions escalate as the prison warden seeks to exploit The Lobe's wealth. Notably, this film was released after Willis announced his retirement from acting. While critics appreciated its nostalgic nod, some acknowledged its drawbacks as a direct-to-streaming release.

'Gasoline Alley' (2022)

Willis once more takes on the role of a detective in Gasoline Alley—a thrilling neo-noir film that also features Luke Wilson as his colleague investigating a gruesome Hollywood murder. Devon Sawa, known for his role in Chucky, plays a reformed ex-convict under suspicion. The film faced widespread criticism for its lack of uniqueness, with leniency granted only due to Willis's diagnosis of aphasia.

'Motherless Brooklyn' (2019)

With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 64%, Motherless Brooklyn is a noir thriller directed by Edward Norton. Norton's character—a private detective—embarks on a quest to unravel the murder of his mentor, portrayed by Willis. While the film received criticism regarding its deviations from the source material and sluggish pacing, Willis's performance was lauded by critics—who contributed to the overall strength of the ensemble.