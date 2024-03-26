Next Article

You can't miss out on these films

Bollywood's top espionage thrillers you need to watch

By Anujj Trehaan 10:40 am Mar 26, 202410:40 am

What's the story Bollywood excels in crafting espionage thrillers that epitomize intrigue and suspense. These films plunge viewers into the clandestine realm of covert operations and intelligence battles, portraying the dangerous lives of spies. Here, we present five such captivating Bollywood espionage movies that are sure to hold your attention and keep you on the edge of your seat throughout.

Film 1

'Baby'

Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Baby is a gripping tale that follows an elite team of Indian intelligence officers on a mission to prevent a terrorist attack. The narrative is taut, with Akshay Kumar leading the cast in a performance that balances action with strategic prowess. The film's realistic portrayal of espionage tactics makes it stand out in the thriller genre.

Film 2

'Raazi'

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Raazi features Alia Bhatt in the role of an Indian spy married into a Pakistani military family to collect critical intelligence. This film, inspired by true events, explores the profound emotional and physical tribulations that undercover agents endure. Bhatt's portrayal is intense, making Raazi an essential watch for its layered narrative and compelling character development.

Film 3

'Madras Cafe'

In Madras Cafe, directed by Shoojit Sircar, John Abraham portrays an Indian intelligence agent embroiled in the Sri Lankan civil war. His mission is to thwart insurgent schemes, navigating a labyrinth of moral dilemmas and high-stakes intrigue. This political thriller delves deep into the complexities of geopolitical conflicts, providing an engrossing experience that underscores the perils of espionage.

Film 4

'Romeo Akbar Walter'

Set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, Romeo Akbar Walter features John Abraham in a riveting role as a spy. Directed by Robbie Grewal, the film weaves a narrative rich with patriotism and the personal sacrifices of espionage. It showcases the era's spycraft and keeps viewers engaged with unexpected plot twists that unfold throughout this intense thriller.

Film 5

'Phantom'

Directed by Kabir Khan, Phantom stars Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in a narrative that intertwines global terrorism with the quest for justice following the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. The film skillfully merges fiction with historical events, delivering adrenaline-pumping action and edge-of-the-seat suspense. Although it takes creative liberties, Phantom captivates with its blend of thrilling escapades and a strong sense of national pride.