Next Article

'Madgaon Express' box office collection

Box office collection: 'Madgaon Express' aiming for exponential growth

By Aikantik Bag 09:49 am Apr 01, 202409:49 am

What's the story Indian cinema is currently witnessing a barrage of actioners and thrillers and amid these, the comedies serve as proper breathers. The recently released buddy comedy Madgaon Express was raking in well initially, but in the second week, it experienced lukewarm growth at the box office. The movie is facing steep competition from Crew and other Bollywood biggies.

Box office

Inching closer to Rs. 25 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Kunal Kemmu directorial earned Rs. 1.45 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 17.1 crore in India. The movie received brilliant reviews from critics and viewers. It currently seeks gradual momentum on weekdays. The cast includes Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwari, Chhaya Kadam, Upendra Limaye, and Divyenndu, among others. The project is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post