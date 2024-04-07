Next Article

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' confirmed for October release

Rajinikanth's 'Vettaiyan' to hit theaters in October, makers confirm

By Tanvi Gupta 05:13 pm Apr 07, 202405:13 pm

What's the story Mark your calendars as superstar Rajinikanth is set to grace the silver screen this October with his much-awaited film, Vettaiyan. The confirmation came straight from the makers on Sunday. Directed by TJ Gnanavel (Jai Bhim), the project is currently in production, with filming progressing at a rapid pace. The makers aim to release the movie during the Navratri holidays, with a specific date to be announced closer to the premiere.

Twitter Post

Take a look at the announcement post here

Crew

'Vettaiyan' first look poster and details about crew

To recall, on the occasion of Pongal earlier in January, the makers revealed the official first-look poster of Vettaiyan, showing two images of Rajinikanth in a commanding role. Exuding swagger, the 73-year-old actor was seen donning a salt-and-pepper look and wayfarer glasses in both images. Coming to the crew, Anirudh Ravichander is set to compose the music, with SR Kathir handling the cinematography and Philomin Raj overseeing the editing. Anbumani and Arivumani (Anbariv) duo will supervise the stunts.

Cast

Rajinikanth to play a cop in 'Vettaiyan'

In the forthcoming film Vettaiyan, produced by Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of a police officer. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. Notably, the film marks the first onscreen reunion between cinema giants Rajinikanth and Bachchan after 33 years since Mukul S Anand's Hum (1991).

Shoot

Update on the shooting and director's profile

During a press conference in March, the superstar had revealed during a press conference, "Shoot is going on superbly at the moment. However, the release date of the film will be announced only after the entire shoot is done." Meanwhile, coming to the director, Gnanavel is known for writing the dialogues of the Tamil versions of Dhoni and Payanam, and directing Kootathil Oruthan.

Upcoming ventures

Meanwhile, quick look at Rajinikanth's upcoming projects

After Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth is scheduled to collaborate with director Lokesh Kanagaraj on Thalaivar 171, another project featuring music by Ravichander, with the title reveal expected on August 22. He is also reported to reunite with Nelson Dilipkumar for Jailer 2, after the success of the 2023 film. To note, the superstar was last seen in daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's directorial venture—the sports drama Lal Salaam—in an extended cameo.