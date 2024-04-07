Next Article

'BB' contestants Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit to join 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

What's the story Two former contestants from the popular reality show Bigg Boss are now set to participate in the upcoming season of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 . Per Indian Express, Abhishek Kumar, the runner-up of BB17, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who participated in BB16, will be seen in the show. Here is everything else to know about the upcoming season.

The selection process for 'KKK14' is underway

While the participation of Kumar and Ahluwalia has reportedly been confirmed, the selection process for other contestants is ongoing. Earlier, rumors were rife about stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, winner of BB17, joining the show. However, his representatives have reportedly refuted these claims. The tentative lineup of contestants includes Mannara Chopra, Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Ankita Lokhande, Neil Bhatt, Manasvi Mamgai, Jiya Shankar, Shoaib Ibrahim, Vivek Dahiya, and Helly Shah. Most of these are BB alums.

Kumar, Ahluwalia's journey from 'BB' to 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

Kumar, who secured the second position in BB17, had earned a chance to participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 when he was still on the show! Meanwhile, Ahluwalia recently made headlines for stepping back from Ektaa Kapoor's forthcoming LSD2 (Love Sex Aur Dhoka 2)—a project she won while on BB. The movie is slated for April 19 release. She's known for projects such as Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2.

'Khatron Ke Khiladi 14': Filming location and premiere update

In related news about KKK14, the show will not be reportedly filmed in Cape Town, South Africa this year. The team is currently exploring new locations for filming. Initially slated to air in March, the show's schedule was not met. It is now expected to premiere soon after the ongoing Dance Deewane concludes. The filming hasn't begun yet, but reports indicate that it may commence soon later this month. It will stream on JioCinema.

Origin and concept: Here's everything about this adrenaline-pumped show

Adapted from the global hit Fear Factor, KKK made its debut in 2008 with Akshay Kumar leading the charge as the host. However, Priyanka Chopra Jonas assumed the hosting duties in the third season, stepping in for "Khiladi" Kumar. Kumar returned for his final stint as the host in Season 4. However, it wasn't until Season 5 that Rohit Shetty became synonymous with the show. Although Arjun Kapoor briefly hosted for one season, Shetty has since dominated it.