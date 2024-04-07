Next Article

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser set for launch on Monday

Allu Arjun provides glimpse ahead of 'Pushpa 2' teaser release

By Tanvi Gupta 04:23 pm Apr 07, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Let's call it a day and eagerly await tomorrow's arrival, as Pushpa 2: The Rule's teaser is set to unveil on Monday at 4:05pm! This announcement has sparked a wave of excitement among the movie's dedicated fanbase. To further fuel this anticipation, on Sunday, the makers shared a behind-the-scenes snapshot from the dubbing studio, accompanied by a caption that reads, "The nation will go on a high adrenaline rush."

Actor's update

Allu Arjun signaled readiness for 'Pushpa 2' teaser

Lead actor Allu Arjun has also joined the teaser hype by sharing an in-studio snapshot on his Instagram stories on Sunday. His post, captioned "ALL SET," indicates that the team is ready for the teaser's launch. This move aligns with a pattern set by the first film in the series, Pushpa: The Rise, which released its teaser on Arjun's birthday in 2021. This year, too, the teaser release coincides with Arjun's 42nd birthday.

Pre-release buzz

Rashmika Mandanna's character poster unveiled ahead of teaser

In the run-up to the teaser launch, a character poster featuring Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli was earlier released by the filmmakers. This poster was dropped just three days before the teaser's scheduled release date, which happened to be her 28th birthday. Notably, the franchise has been a turning point in Mandanna's career and helped her broaden her horizons by garnering nationwide popularity.

Twitter Post

Film's background

'Pushpa 2' is expected to continue the success of predecessor

Pushpa 2 is the sequel to the successful Pushpa: The Rise, which reportedly grossed approximately ₹360cr-₹373cr. It became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2021 and ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time. Directed by Sukumar, it features Arjun reprising his role alongside Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, with music composed by National Award winner Devi Sri Prasad.

Release date

The film is confirmed for August 2024 release

Despite rumors of a possible delay, the filmmakers have confirmed that the second installment will be released as scheduled on August 15. The film will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. It is set to compete with Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated movie Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty and featuring a star-studded cast of Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan in key roles. Pushpa 3: The Roar will follow later.