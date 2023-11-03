Elvish Yadav's old Aryan Khan roast video goes viral

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 01:55 pm Nov 03, 202301:55 pm

Elvish Yadav and five others have been named in an FIR by UP police

An old video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav roasting Aryan Khan has gone viral on social media. This comes at a time when Yadav's name has been mentioned in an FIR by the UP police over an illegal rave party. The police, on Thursday night, busted the party in Noida, recovering snakes and snake venom.

Why does this story matter?

The raid was conducted by the police and the forest department. At least five people, who hail from New Delhi, were arrested in the case. Snakes are protected under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972. Snakes such as the Indian cobra fall under Schedule II of the WPA. Illegal possession of snakes is a punishable offense under the act.

What is in Yadav's old video?

In the video, Yadav is seen talking about Khan's arrest in the 2021 Mumbai cruise drug case. The star kid was later acquitted of all charges. "Is Aryan Khan so important that the media should pick his topic? No! Is Aryan Khan our national issue? No!" said Yadav while adding that "drugs have been normalized so much that people are supporting druggies."

Watch the roast video here

SRK fans have started trolling Yadav over his old video

After Yadav's 2021 video went viral on Friday, X users started commenting on Yadav's old tweet, dated October 21, 2021, in which he shared the link to the second part of Khan's roast video. Most fans posted a screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's old tweet, which read: "There's a new restaurant called Karma. There's no menu. You get what you deserve."

Police recovered snake venom from the rave party

According to an India Today report, the police recovered at least nine snakes from the party, including five cobras. Along with this, snake venom was also found by the police. The Bigg Boss OTT winner's name popped up in the case after those arrested told police during questioning that they would supply snakes to him at his parties.

People For Animal officer filed a complaint with the police

A complaint was filed by People For Animal's Animal Welfare Officer Gaurav Gupta. In his complaint, Gupta alleged that Yadav, along with some other content creators were shooting videos of the reptiles and their venom at farmhouses. Gupta further alleged that illegal rave parties were being organized by the individuals. Foreign women would also attend these parties to consume snake venom and other drugs.

Yadav was in news recently over an extortion call case

Yadav recently filed a complaint with the Gurugram police alleging he received an extortion call from an unknown number demanding Rs. 1 crore from him. Acting upon the YouTuber's complaint, the police arrested a man from Gujarat, identified as Shakir Makrani, a resident of Vadnagar. "He was influenced by Yadav; to earn money he made this plan to make extortion calls," police told ANI.