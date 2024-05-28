Next Article

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi treats himself to luxurious apartment: Check price tag

By Tanvi Gupta 05:47 pm May 28, 2024

What's the story Hoshi, a member of the popular K-pop boy band SEVENTEEN, has reportedly purchased a luxury apartment in Gangnam, Seoul. The Supreme Court Registry Office confirmed that the transaction was completed in July last year for approximately 5B KRW (around $3.75M). The 1,603 sq ft unit located in Brighton N40 in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu, made Hoshi, at 26 years old, the youngest purchaser of such an apartment in the complex.

Ownership details

Hoshi became the youngest owner in Brighton N40

Hoshi is reported to be the youngest owner among those who have "completed ownership transfers" from the Brighton N40 developer. South Korean media outlet Kookmin Ilbo confirmed that he chose not to get a mortgage for his apartment. The luxurious residential building at Gangnam's Hannam The Hill also houses other celebrities including broadcaster Lee Hwi-jae, actor Oh Yeon-Seo, and idol group INFINITE member L.

Building features

Brighton N40: A blend of luxury, privacy, and design

Brighton N40 is renowned for its design by architect Jean-Michel Wilmotte and boasts a triple security system to ensure the privacy of the owner. The complex features four basement levels, five buildings ranging from five to 10 stories above ground, and 148 apartment units. Hoshi's new home is located near Hakdong Neighborhood Park and has been designed with a minimalistic and chic concept, reportedly.

Interior design

Inside Hoshi's new home: Modern and relaxing atmosphere

According to Garam Realty's YouTube channel, the dining and living rooms in Hoshi's apartment are connected to the modular kitchen area. The bedrooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows, walk-in closets, and modern bathrooms. The design concept of the apartment is minimalistic and chic, reflecting a sense of luxury and comfort. Notably, the property is a newly built luxury condominium, completed in June 2022.

Career overview

Solo, group activities of Hoshi: A quick overview

Hoshi serves as the leader of SEVENTEEN's performance team and is a part of the subunit BSS. He debuted his first solo mixtape, Spider, on April 2, 2021. In 2023, Hoshi and his bandmate Joshua joined the cast of TVING's reality show Bro and Marble in Dubai, featuring Yoo Yeon-seok, Lee Dong-hwi, Kyuhyun, Jee Seok-jin, Jo Se-ho, and Lee Seung-gi. Meanwhile, SEVENTEEN's anthology album 17 IS RIGHT HERE, released on April 29, sold over 2.2M copies on its first day.