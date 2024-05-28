Next Article

Nigerian First Lady criticizes American celebrity fashion influence

Nigeria's First Lady slams Western fashion following Meghan Markle's visit

By Tanvi Gupta 05:43 pm May 28, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, recently expressed concern over the impact of "American celebrity fashion" on Nigerian youth. Tinubu cautioned young people against losing their identity by trying to imitate Hollywood celebrities and their "risqué" fashion trends. Her sneaky comments came in the wake of Meghan Markle's recent high-profile visit to Nigeria. Tinubu delivered the speech in an event titled "Celebrating the Women," marking the first anniversary of her husband President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Despite a successful three-day visit to Nigeria, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex faced criticism for several reasons. Markle received negative attention for her attire, while Prince Harry was criticized for reportedly snubbing King Charles III. During their "memorable" trip, the Suits actor was spotted in various outfits, which nay-sayers tagged as "too revealing" and "expensive." Even though Markle spent approximately £120K on jewelry and clothing to maintain a polished appearance, Nigeria's First Lady seemingly criticized Meghan's fashion sense.

'Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture...'

During her address—aired on Arise News and shared on X—Tinubu stated, "We are not having a Met Gala. The nakedness is just everywhere, and the men are well-clothed. So we have to do something. Tell them we don't accept nakedness in our culture." Emphasizing the need for both genders to embrace their identities, Tinubu insisted, "That is not beautiful. It's not beautiful at all."

First Lady 'questioned' Markle's visit

While Tinubu did not directly criticize Markle, she did reference the Duchess's recent visit. She questioned Markle's motives for her visit, asking, "They don't know where they come from. Why did Meghan come here looking for Africa? We know who we are. Don't lose who you are." Earlier, the Duchess had emphasized her Nigerian roots based on a DNA test result showing she is 43% Nigerian.

'It was disgraceful to dress that way': Royal fans commented

Following the speech, a royal fan on X commented, "Meghan managed to create an international incident! We warned her about the clothes." Another individual expressed, "I am glad the First Lady sees how some visitors choose to disrespect Nigeria's people & culture. It was disgraceful to dress that way, especially in the presence of children. It is a pattern of behavior for Meghan & Harry. They need to stop using Nigeria & Africa as a PR prop."

Take a look at netizens' reactions

Why did the royal couple visit Nigeria?

The royal couple was invited by Nigeria to champion the causes closest to Harry and Markle's hearts. During the visit, Markle signed a guest book at the Nigerian Defence Headquarters and was bestowed with the title "Ada Mazi," meaning "daughter of an aristocrat." Meanwhile, experts had mixed reactions to Markle's choice of outfits during her visit, suggesting that she could have shown "more modesty" in a country where over half of the population is Muslim.