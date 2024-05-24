Next Article

Pixar's 'Toy Story' vs 'Inside Out': Which franchise will emerge as winner?

'Inside Out' might succeed 'Toy Story' as Pixar's leading franchise

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am May 24, 2024

What's the story The Toy Story franchise, a long-standing pillar of Pixar's success, may soon be surpassed by the rising star, Inside Out. Speculations are rife that Toy Story 5, slated for release in 2026, could mark the end of Woody and Buzz's journey. Meanwhile, Inside Out is gearing up for its sequel following the triumph of its first installment in 2015. The buzz around Inside Out 2 indicates it might be a blockbuster and potentially pave the way for more sequels.

Sequel spotlight

'Inside Out 2': A deep dive into Riley's teenage mind

Inside Out 2 is set to explore the protagonist, Riley's journey through puberty and her teenage years. This sequel will build upon the themes introduced in the first film, offering a deeper insight into her mind. The anticipation surrounding Inside Out 2 suggests it could be a major hit. Talks are already underway about potential additional sequels, indicating that Inside Out might be Pixar's next big franchise.

#1

The endless potential of 'Inside Out's storytelling

Inside Out, like Toy Story, offers limitless opportunities for sequels. The franchise can easily explore different stages of Riley's life and could potentially delve into the minds of other characters. The original film featured Riley at age 11, while the sequel will see her turning 13. This progression provides a myriad of possibilities for future installments, with new emotions taking the centerstage.

#2

'Inside Out's promising box office performance

Pixar's decision to continue the Toy Story series was largely influenced by its consistent box-office success. The first Toy Story film grossed a remarkable $394.4M globally in 1995, while Toy Story 4 earned over $1B in 2019. Although Inside Out doesn't have as many installments yet, it shows significant promise. The first Inside Out film earned $859M globally in 2015 and was the second highest-grossing animated movie that year, indicating a high potential for future success.

#3

Critical reception: The emotions personified tale was loved by critics

The Toy Story series has consistently received overwhelmingly positive reviews from critics, with both Toy Story and Toy Story 2 boasting perfect 100% scores on Rotten Tomatoes. However, Inside Out is not far behind. Ranking as Pixar's fourth most critically acclaimed film according to Rotten Tomatoes Critics ratings (98%), Inside Out received praise for its storyline, design, concept, characters, and voice acting - elements that could be further enhanced in Inside Out 2.

#4

'Toy Story's future: A potential decline in sustainability

Despite the success of the Toy Story films, the performance of Toy Story 4 suggests that the franchise may not be sustainable indefinitely. The film was a box office hit and received positive reviews from critics, but it wasn't perfect. The reception for Toy Story 4 was slightly less enthusiastic than for its predecessors, and Pixar's attempt to expand the franchise with Lightyear was unsuccessful, grossing only $226M globally and receiving a disappointing 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

#5

'Inside Out 2': Record-breaking anticipation

The interest generated by Inside Out 2's trailer suggests that it could be Pixar's biggest movie yet, potentially even surpassing Toy Story. The teaser for the film, released in November 2023, became Disney's most-watched launch ever with 157M views in just 24 hours. This record-breaking response indicates that Inside Out 2 is likely to perform well at the box office and could potentially become Pixar's new flagship franchise.