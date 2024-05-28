Next Article

Taz Singh gains recognition for role in 'LOST!' MV

After RM's music video, Taz Singh to star in 'Ulajh'

By Shreya Mukherjee 05:20 pm May 28, 202405:20 pm

What's the story Taz Singh, a Sikh actor of Punjabi descent born in Glasgow, Scotland, recently gained recognition for his role in the K-pop music video LOST!﻿. The hit song was crooned by and featured RM, the leader of the South Korean boy band BTS. The music video is part of RM's solo album Right Place, Wrong Person, marking a significant milestone in Singh's acting career. Interestingly, Singh has acted in Bollywood before and will soon be seen in Ulajh.

Career transition

Singh's journey: From finance to acting

According to reports, Singh studied Banking & Finance (Economics) from Loughborough University, and made a significant career shift to pursue his passion for acting. Despite having no family ties or connections in the entertainment industry, he has successfully showcased his talent on various platforms. Notably, Singh was a winner of the Chemistry Olympiad in 2012 and served as a qualified First Aider with St John Ambulance during his college days.

Acting endeavors

His diverse acting portfolio and future projects

Singh has demonstrated his acting prowess in Bollywood, notably in Akshay Kumar's film Bell Bottom. His career also includes appearances in major commercials, a background in modeling, and participation in the 2022 WCR Cancer research commercial. He worked on Lost and Found, a Japanese project about the COVID-19 pandemic produced by Nomeets Ltd. In 2023, Singh was part of the Italian TV series Sport Crime. Currently, he's filming projects in Japan and has collaborated with singer Tonari no Hanako.

Next project

Singh will share screen with Janhvi Kapoor soon

Singh's next major screen appearance will be in Janhvi Kapoor's film Ulajh, set to hit cinemas on July 5. The film, directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, is a patriotic thriller that also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in lead roles. Ulajh follows the journey of a young IFS officer from a prominent family of patriots who gets embroiled in a dangerous personal conspiracy while far from home at a career-defining post.