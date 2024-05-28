Next Article

Chiranjeevi appeals for Bharat Ratna for NTR

By Tanvi Gupta 05:04 pm May 28, 202405:04 pm

What's the story On the 101st birth anniversary of former Telugu superstar and Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao, megastar Chiranjeevi paid tribute via X/Twitter. He shared a throwback picture and appealed to the central government to honor NTR with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Chiranjeevi's post, written in Telugu, expressed his admiration for NTR's contributions to public life and the film industry.

'Bharat Ratan award is a fitting tribute to his services'

The translated version of Chiranjeevi's post reads, "The fame of some is immortal. Generations are eternal." "An example for future generations. Remembering Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao today, I think the Bharat Ratna award is a fitting tribute to his services in public life. I hope that the central government will heed this long-standing wish of the Telugu people." Shortly after, the comment section was flooded with messages of admiration by fans.

NTR's legacy in film and politics

NTR was not only a celebrated actor but also a successful politician. He served as the CM of Andhra Pradesh for seven years over three terms and starred in over 300 films during his career. His performances won him three National Film Awards, and he remains a beloved figure in Indian history. NTR was known for his larger-than-life persona on screen, often playing Hindu gods like Krishna, which greatly aided his political aspirations.

Family and fellow stars paid tribute to NTR

On this occasion, NTR's grandson Jr NTR, who is currently busy with the production of Devara: Part 1, visited his grandfather's grave along with his half-brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram to pay tribute. Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi himself was recently honored by the Indian government with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award in India. He is currently working on his upcoming socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara, which is set for release on January 10, 2025.