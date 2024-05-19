Next Article

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Nigeria

Harry, Meghan flown free across Nigeria by fugitive airline boss

By Chanshimla Varah 10:41 am May 19, 202410:41 am

What's the story Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were flown free of charge around Nigeria by an airline company whose founder is reportedly wanted in the United States (US) for money laundering and bank fraud. The Sussexes traveled to and from Nigeria on British Airways, but courtesy flights were provided by Dr. Allen Onyema, the owner and CEO of Air Peace. The royal couple was in Nigeria to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.

Chartered flights

Air Peace provides free flights for royal couple

According to Stanley Olisa, a representative from the airline, "The planes were chartered. It was just the royals and their entourage." It is unclear if Harry and Meghan are aware of the charges filed against the airline CEO. Onyema, a well-known Nigerian businessman, was the subject of a US federal indictment filed in November 2019. He is accused of laundering over $20 million from Nigeria through US bank accounts using his status as a prominent business leader and airline executive.

Legal troubles

Air Peace founder maintains his innocence

At the time, Onyema maintained his innocence, saying, "Be rest assured that I also have my lawyers on this and these mere allegations will be refuted." "I never laundered money in my life, neither have I committed bank fraud anywhere in the world," he asserted. "Every Kobo [Nigerian currency] I transferred to the US for aircraft purchase went through the Central Bank of Nigeria LC regime and all were used for the same purpose," he claimed.

Environmental impact

Controversy surrounds royal couple's travel choices

The Sussexes's decision to use private flights has sparked criticism due to the environmental impact. Their return journey from Abuja to Lagos on May 12 reportedly generated about 12 tons of carbon emissions. This is particularly significant given that the Duke and Duchess have previously advocated against climate change and launched the Travalyst initiative in 2019, encouraging a more sustainable tourism industry.