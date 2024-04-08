Next Article

Sacha-Isla split after 13 years over parenting, work disputes, say reports

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Apr 08, 202402:00 am

What's the story Once celebrated as a Hollywood power couple, Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher publicly announced their separation after nearly 14 years of marriage on Friday. The ex-couple, who are parents to two daughters, Olive (17), Elula (13), and a son, Montgomery (9), made this announcement via social media. According to Us Weekly, the couple had been "at odds," engaging in bitter disputes over their professional obligations and family duties.

Reasons for split

Disputes over parenting and work led to separation

Although neither Cohen nor Fisher elaborated on the reasons behind their separation, the portal mentioned "differences over parenting methods" and "professional commitments" as the cause. According to the source, Cohen and Fisher engaged in a "furious argument" regarding their conflicting filming schedules, promotional tours, and childcare responsibilities. Further, it mentioned a second source who witnessed a "heated argument" between the couple at a high-profile Hollywood venue.

Relocation impact

Relocation to Australia added strain to marriage: Report

DailyMail reported that another source claimed the couple's marriage had been on the rocks for some time, especially after they relocated to Australia in 2020. This move was primarily for Fisher's benefit so she could be closer to her family, but it reportedly left Cohen feeling alienated. The same source also mentioned that Fisher currently has custody of the children while arrangements for Cohen's involvement are still being sorted out.

No cheating

No infidelity was involved in the Cohen-Fisher separation

The source confirmed that there was no infidelity involved in the separation: "Cheating was not involved on either side and neither are seeing anyone else." Interestingly, the announcement of their separation followed Rebel Wilson's allegations about Cohen in her recent memoir, Rebel Rising . A source told The Sun that these allegations were a "catalyst" in Fisher's decision to go public with the separation.

Information

These are the claims made by Wilson

Wilson starred as Cohen's on-screen girlfriend in the 2016 comedy The Brothers Grimsby and recently made several allegations against her co-star. She claimed that during the production, Cohen would repeatedly request that she "strip" for scenes, despite her "no nudity" policy. These claims—which Cohen vehemently denied—are said to be contradicted by evidence.

Public statement

Official statement from the couple announcing the separation

In their online statement, Cohen and Fisher metaphorically compared their relationship to a long tennis match: "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage." The couple first met in 2001 at a social gathering in Sydney, leading to their engagement three years later in 2004. Following six years of engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in Paris in 2010.