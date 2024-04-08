Next Article

'Emily the Criminal' is streaming on Netflix

NewsBytes Recommends: 'Emily the Criminal'—Aubrey Plaza powers this thrilling ride

By Isha Sharma 12:30 am Apr 08, 202412:30 am

What's the story Aubrey Plaza is the one true star of John Patton Ford's crime thriller Emily the Criminal. The movie, which came out in 2022 and is streaming on Netflix, is powered through Plaza's scintillating performance (she's in nearly every frame) and it's tough to take eyes off of her. A taut, crisp, nuanced thriller with ever-important, timely social commentary, it makes for an engaging watch.

Story

The storyline of 'Emily the Criminal'

As the title gives away, the story revolves around the eponymous character Emily (Plaza), who is burdened with enormous, seemingly never-ending student debt. A designer by passion but a blue-clue collar worker by profession, her life mirrors a drought with no oasis in sight. Until one day, when she gets involved in a high-profile credit card scam, and her life turns on its head.

#1

Charges fast into action, no unnecessary scenes

ETC has its motives clear—it has no time to waste, so it jumps right into momentous, fast-paced, expeditious action. We see, feel, observe, and experience everything from Emily's perspective, and it's hard not to sympathize with her lowly position as a person whose artistic ambitions have been stifled to death because of mounting debts. Passion should, but sadly, doesn't always pay your bills.

#2

Its social commentary is extremely important

While the thrills keep you on the edge of your seat, what really gets the ball rolling is its poignant, layered social commentary. The rich keep getting richer but the poor find themselves entrapped; no matter how much they try to claw out of their deplorable existence, there is no way out. Emily's decision to resort to crime, thus, emanates from her helplessness.

#3

How do jobs exploit young professionals? The movie explains

My favorite scene in ETC is when Emily interviews for a graphic designer post. However, she soon realizes that the position is unpaid for as long as six months! All risk, no reward; in a brief instant, the film makes a significant point about the exploitation of young students/professionals in the increasingly vitriolic corporate world. This, subsequently, ties up extremely well with Emily's angst.

#4

Similarity with 'Pain Hustlers' and Plaza's performance

Emily the Criminal constantly reminded me of another crime thriller —Pain Hustlers—which is similar in its treatment and exploration of people who are forced to take a detour and end up on the criminal path. Separately, as a product of her dire circumstances, Plaza is extremely watchable and always in character, so much so, that when she's stealing a car, you want her to!

Verdict

Find some time for the film today!

A constant sense of urgency defines most of Emily the Criminal, and it's almost as if, like the lead character, it's never at peace, never has the time to slow down and catch a breath. This feeling—of being like a ticking time bomb—lends the crime thriller much of its narrative edge. Watch it for its performance, grittiness, and dissection of contemporary economy and society.