'Wolf Man' release has been moved to 2025

Here's why Universal Pictures pushed 'Wolf Man' release to 2025

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am Mar 31, 2024

What's the story Universal Pictures has announced a change in the release date for Blumhouse's highly-awaited Wolf Man, moving it from October 25, 2024, to January 17, 2025. The upcoming film is a thrilling reinterpretation of the iconic 1941 Universal monster movie. Leigh Whannell, known for his work on Invisible Man and Insidious: Chapter 3, is directing the film and has co-written it with Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Wolf Man is a chilling reboot of the 1941 film The Wolf Man, which follows a man who must fight a terrifying werewolf that appears on every full moon. The original movie is known for its impressive visual effects and is part of the popular Universal Monsters series. It left behind a landmark legacy, so much so, that the lead actor, Lon Chaney Jr., went on to star in four sequels, beginning with Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man in 1943.

Strategy

'Wolf Man' release shift follows 'M3GAN' success

Earlier, the film was expected to be released close to Halloween, mirroring the successful strategy used for Five Nights at Freddy's. However, the decision to move Wolf Man to a January release reportedly follows the box office success of M3GAN during the Martin Luther King Weekend (which falls on the third Monday of January). The makers are now aiming for a similar fate for Wolf Man.

Casting

Christopher Abbott to star in 'Wolf Man'

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things) is set to star in the film as a man whose family is haunted by a deadly creature. He will be reuniting on-screen with Julia Garner following their collaboration in 2011's thriller mystery Martha, Marcy, May, Marlene. The production team includes Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, and executive producers Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, Mel Turner, and Whannell.

Postponement

Meanwhile, 'The Woman in the Yard' has also been postponed

In addition to Wolf Man, Universal has also delayed the release of another Blumhouse production, The Woman in the Yard, initially set for January 10, 2025. The revised release date will be announced later. Danielle Deadwyler stars in it under the direction of Jaume Collet-Serra, with a script written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak. The production team includes Blumhouse, and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Stephanie Allain, with executive producers including Deadwyler herself, Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg, and James Moran.