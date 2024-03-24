Next Article

Singer Normani has announced a new single

Normani Kordei unveils '1:59' single from debut album 'Dopamine'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:19 am Mar 24, 202410:19 am

What's the story Former Fifth Harmony member Normani Kordei is all set to make her highly-anticipated solo album debut, and we can't keep calm! On Sunday, she took to Instagram to tease her debut solo album titled Dopamine. The announcement was accompanied by a preview of the album's first single, 1:59, which features a collaboration with American rapper Gunna. The track is slated for release on April 26 through RCA Records.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Normani's musical journey began as a solo contestant on the American music reality competition The X-Factor USA in 2012. After an early elimination, she was brought back into the competition as part of a pop ensemble that would later become the globally renowned girl group Fifth Harmony. The group clinched third place in Season 2 and released three albums before declaring an indefinite hiatus in 2018.

Reflection

Normani's debut album 'Dopamine' reflects personal journey

Last month, Normani unveiled her debut album Dopamine without disclosing the release date. The singer-songwriter characterized the album as a tribute to her journey, explaining, "The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom." She further added, "Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it's a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment."

Solo career

Normani's hit singles and collaborations after Fifth Harmony

Since departing from Fifth Harmony in 2018, Normani has launched several hit singles including Motivation, Fair, and teamed up with acclaimed artists such as Khalid, Sam Smith, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Calvin Harris, Tinashe, and Offset. Her singles Dancing With a Stranger and Love Lies have both secured spots in the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. As a primary artist, though, she has only released seven singles thus far.

New deal

Meanwhile, Normani secured a new deal for solo journey

After the initial announcement of her album in February, fans waited nearly a month for additional details. Some, feeling frustrated, turned to X to inquire about the silence. In response, Normani issued a follow-up message stating, "Thank you for your patience. This matter will be addressed tomorrow." Subsequently, she has inked a worldwide publishing agreement with Hipgnosis Songs Group and a new management contract with Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat. These developments signify major strides in her solo career journey.

Twitter Post

