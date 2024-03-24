Next Article

Agencies deny Kim Soo-hyun, Kim Sae-ron dating rumors

By Tanvi Gupta 09:55 am Mar 24, 202409:55 am

What's the story Rumors of a budding romance between Queen of Tears star Kim Soo-hyun and Secret Healer actor Kim Sae-ron were recently ignited after a private moment between them surfaced on social media. The buzz started when an Instagram post—which has since been deleted—captured them in a seemingly affectionate selfie. In response to the wildfire rumors, on Sunday, Soo-hyun's agency issued a statement putting the speculations to rest.

Controversy

Here's what exactly happened

On Sunday, Sae-ron—known for her roles in movies like Kiss Sixth Sense—posted a selfie with Soo-hyun on her Instagram story. However, the post vanished within minutes, leading fans to speculate whether it was accidental. Amid the swirling dating rumors, fans also began to revisit comments made by Soo-hyun regarding dating in the past. In an interview in 2013, he hinted at the possibility of marrying someone 20 years younger than him. He is currently 36, while Sae-ron is 23!

Twitter Post

Official statement

'Rumors are groundless': GOLDMEDALIST in its official statement

In response to the dating speculation, his agency GOLDMEDALIST issued an official statement. The agency stated: "We would like to address the official stance regarding the distribution of photos of Kim Soo-hyun." "The current dating rumors are groundless." "The photos circulating online appear to have been taken when they belonged to the same agency in the past, and the intentions behind Sae-ron's actions are entirely unclear," it added.

Warning

Agency warned against defamatory posts

In light of the widespread speculation and misunderstanding triggered by the photo, the company issued a stern warning of legal repercussions. It stated, "Due to these photos, there are numerous unnecessary misunderstandings and speculations surrounding the actor (Soo-hyun)." "Our agency will strongly respond through legal representatives at a law firm to any malicious defamation or insulting posts that damage the actor's character and reputation," the statement said.

Career

A look at Soo-hyun's notable career achievements

Soo-hyun made his television debut in 2007 with Kimchi Cheese Smile and has since been part of several successful projects, including Dream High, Moon Embracing the Sun, My Love from the Star, and The Producers. After completing his mandatory military service, he catapulted to immense fame with the 2020 romantic comedy It's Okay to Not Be Okay. Currently, the actor is dominating the charts with his role in the ongoing series Queen of Tears, streaming on Netflix.