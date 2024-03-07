Next Article

What's the story Cube Entertainment recently unveiled individual posters for its upcoming boy group, NOWADAYS, on its official handle. The group's posters, featuring five members - Hyunbin, Yoon, Yeonwoo, Jinho, and Siyoon - showcase each member's unique charm and style, hinting at the rise of a new visual group in the K-pop scene. The members exude confidence and energy through their intense gazes, sparking curiosity about their highly anticipated debut.

The individual posters of NOWADAYS exhibit a sporty aesthetic with denim and hoodies, emphasizing each member's distinct appeal. Fans are eagerly waiting for their debut and their potential to lead the fifth generation of K-pop rookies. NOWADAYS marks Cube Entertainment's first boy group launch in eight years, with its debut set for the first half of 2024. The group has been garnering attention through unique debut promotions such as London mood films, secret operation meeting videos, and moving posters.

