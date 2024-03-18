Next Article

Writer David Seidler has died at 86

Who was David Seidler? Oscar-winning screenwriter dies at 86

By Isha Sharma 01:14 pm Mar 18, 202401:14 pm

What's the story Acclaimed screenwriter David Seidler, best known for his work on the Academy Award-winning The King's Speech, passed away at 86 on March 16 while on a fly-fishing trip in New Zealand, reported Hollywood media. His manager, Jeff Aghassi, shared, "David was in the place he loved most in the world—New Zealand—doing what gave him the greatest peace, which was fly fishing." "If given the chance, it is exactly as he would have scripted it." The cause of death wasn't given.

Aghassi's stance

Here's what else Aghassi said about the late writer

BBC quoted Aghassi as saying, "David focused on the lessons of life, love, loss, and rebirth." "He continued to work on ideas that drew his interest, and at the time of his death, he had multiple projects in active development, including documentaries, limited series, and feature films." In his long career, he was honored with several accolades such as the Writers Guild of America Award, British Independent Film Awards, and National Society of Film Critics Awards, among others.

Beginnings, other notable works

Was born in the UK, grew up amidst WWII

Born in the UK in 1937, Seidler reportedly moved to the US during World War II; he enrolled with Cornell University, where he reportedly studied English and became friends with American writer Thomas Pynchon. In 2005, he was diagnosed with throat cancer but eventually overcame it. He was also known for writing Son of the Dragon and Come On, Get Happy: The Partridge Family Story, among others.

Career

'The King's Speech' and Seidler's passion for storytelling

Apart from The King's Speech, Seidler's impressive career included writing Onassis: The Richest Man in the World (1988) and Tucker: The Man and His Dream (1988). His stage adaptation of The King's Speech has been translated into multiple languages and performed across four continents. Oscar aside, Seidler also received two BAFTAs and the Humanitas Prize for TKS. Seidler is survived by his adult children, Marc and Maya.

'The King's Speech'

More about his passion project, 'The King's Speech'

TKS, directed by Tom Hooper and starring Colin Firth, Helena Bonham Carter, Guy Pearce, Timothy Spall, and Eve Best, among others, was nominated in a whopping 12 categories at the 83rd Academy Awards, eventually sweeping four. Since Seidler had a stuttering problem as a child, this film—which dealt with King George V's stammer—was a personal, passionate project for him. In his winning speech, he said, "I accept this on behalf of all the stutterers throughout the world."