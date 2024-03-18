Next Article

Hollywood's top monster movies to add to your watchlist

By Anujj Trehaan 12:40 pm Mar 18, 2024

What's the story Monsters have long captivated audiences, embodying our deepest fears and darkest fantasies. Hollywood has a rich history of bringing these creatures to life on the silver screen. From city-stomping giants to menacing creatures from the deep, monster flicks offer a thrilling escape into worlds where beasts reign supreme. Here are five definitive films that have set the standard for this electrifying genre.

'Godzilla'

Godzilla is not just a movie; it's a cinematic icon that introduced the world to kaiju—giant monsters wreaking havoc on civilization. This Japanese masterpiece spawned an entire genre and numerous sequels, influencing countless filmmakers. Its allegorical use of a giant monster as a metaphor for nuclear destruction remains poignant, making it more than just a creature feature—it's a powerful piece of cinema history.

'Jaws'

Steven Spielberg's Jaws redefined summer blockbusters and instilled an enduring fear of the ocean in viewers worldwide. The story of a great white shark terrorizing Amity Island was not only suspenseful but also showcased Spielberg's knack for character-driven storytelling amidst chaos. Its success lies in its ability to make audiences feel they're part of the hunt—and the hunted.

'Alien'

Ridley Scott's Alien masterfully combines science fiction with horror, introducing the Xenomorph—one of cinema's most horrifying monsters. The film's setting aboard the claustrophobic Nostromo spaceship and H.R. Giger's nightmarish creature design create an atmosphere of relentless tension. This chilling tale of survival in space has become a seminal work, defining both the science fiction and horror genres with its enduring impact.

'The Host'

Bong Joon-ho's The Host is a unique blend of family drama and classic monster movie elements. The narrative, rich with cultural resonance, unfolds along the banks of Seoul's Han River. It features a terrifyingly realistic amphibious creature that serves as both a source of horror and a symbol for deeper social commentary. Additionally, it also offers viewers an experience filled with suspense and thought-provoking themes.

'The Shape of Water'

Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water is an unconventional love story between a mute cleaner and an amphibious creature held captive in a government lab during the Cold War era. This Oscar-winning film blends romance with horror elements while paying homage to classic monster movies like Creature from the Black Lagoon, showcasing del Toro's unique vision and storytelling prowess.