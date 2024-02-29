Next Article

Mexico: Groom's family sabotages wedding, red paint thrown at bride

By Chanshimla Varah 05:08 pm Feb 29, 202405:08 pm

What's the story A Mexican bride's wedding has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In a Reddit post, a user shared how a woman named Alexandra was relentlessly harassed by her now-husband's family. The groom reportedly came from an affluent family in Ciudad Obregón, Mexico, and his parents had hoped he would marry a wealthy woman. But Alexandra didn't come from money. This led the in-laws to suspect she was only with their son for his money.

Ordeal

Ordeal began after they confirmed their relationship

The ordeal began the moment the relationship was established. According to the Reddit poster, Alexandra is "a lovely person who wouldn't hurt anyone" and did not deserve the alleged harassment campaign by the groom's parents against her. They wrote that she made an effort to lead with kindness despite the parents' accusations that she was a "gold digger." At one point, the in-laws even attempted to bribe her with a blank check to leave her boyfriend.

Harassment details

Harassment campaign against the bride

Things got worse after the couple announced their engagement. When Alexandra's mother-in-law Maupe learned of her son's engagement, she staged a heart attack, according to a now-viral X thread. Maupe blamed the two for her poor health and demanded that her son "cover all of her medical costs." Then came the wedding on February 18th, which was met with even more resistance. As Alexandra walked down the aisle with her father, her wedding gown was splattered with red paint.

Twitter Post

Hired goons

Groom's family had hired men to splatter bride's dress

The groom's family had paid someone to throw red paint on the bride's dress. Three men were assigned the task: two hurled two cans of red paint at the bride, and a third recorded the incident. Despite the paint attack, the couple proceeded with their wedding plans, as did the in-laws. Upon learning that the couple had planned a post-wedding photo session, the family "sent an anonymous tip to the police saying that they could find drugs" at the location.

Police searches

Police intervention and honeymoon sabotage attempt

The police searches, however, yielded no results, and they left without making any arrests. Once the wedding drama was out of the way, the in-laws' next plan was to ruin the couple's honeymoon. Shortly before the couple left for their honeymoon, the groom's family hid his passport and visa. They also allegedly attempted to "bribe the travel agency to ruin the trip." "Fortunately, that didn't work, and the bride and groom went on their honeymoon successfully," the Reddit post concluded.