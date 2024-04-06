Next Article

Sacha Baron Cohen, Isla Fisher announce separation after 13 years

By Tanvi Gupta 09:20 am Apr 06, 202409:20 am

What's the story Hollywood power couple Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have publicly confirmed their separation after a 13-year-long marriage. The couple, who share three children, announced their decision via a joint statement on Instagram on Friday (local time). "After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage," they revealed in a statement. Here, we look at their relationship timeline.

Privacy

Couple's commitment to privacy amid separation

Fisher and Cohen have remained committed to maintaining privacy throughout their relationship. "We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change," they stated in their announcement. In a previous interview with The Australian Women's Weekly, Fisher expressed her appreciation for their private family life, stating that "by not having my relationship in the public domain and not having spoken about how we met or really talked about our marriage publicly...it's remained valuable to me."

First meeting

A look back at Cohen and Fisher's love story

The couple's romance began in 2001 after they met at what Cohen described as "a very pretentious party" in Sydney, Australia. Recalling their first meeting during a 2020 interview with The New York Times, Cohen said, "She was hilarious...I knew instantly. I don't know if she did. It's taken her about 20 years to know." After secretly dating for three years, the duo announced their engagement in 2004.

Marriage

Pregnancy and secret marriage: How their love story unfolded

During their relationship, Fisher reportedly embraced Judaism for her husband. Before exchanging vows, they welcomed their first child—a daughter named Olive in 2007. Following six years of engagement, the couple finally tied the knot in an intimate ceremony held in Paris in 2010, with only six guests in attendance. Cohen devised a clever ruse to deter paparazzi—enlisting his father to masquerade as a chef celebrating his 70th birthday, as revealed by him in the NYT interview.

Expanding their family

A happy marriage and other two kids

One year following their marriage, the pair joyfully welcomed their second child—a daughter named Elula—a name signifying "August" in Hebrew. They opted to keep her name confidential for several weeks. The couple expanded their family again in 2015 when the Confessions of a Shopaholic actor gave birth to their first son. They chose to withhold both the baby's gender and name for several months before sharing the details publicly.

Later years

Their first film together; celebrating 20 years of companionship

Approximately 15 years into their relationship, the couple made their on-screen debut together in The Brothers Grimsby in 2016, where Cohen portrayed a character searching for his estranged brother. In 2021, marking two decades of companionship, the couple commemorated the milestone by posting heartfelt and humorous tributes to each other on their respective Instagram accounts. However, now, they have unexpectedly disclosed their decision to part ways, bringing an end to their once-beautiful marriage.