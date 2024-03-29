Next Article

Understand the genre of coming-of-age films

Coming-of-age movies: Meaning, types, Bollywood, and Hollywood examples

By Isha Sharma 06:10 pm Mar 29, 202406:10 pm

What's the story Don't you love watching films where you meet the immature, childish, juvenile side of a character and see them develop gradually into a mature, responsible adult? It feels like we have lived their life with them, and there's a wide chasm between who they were in the beginning and who they are at the end of the movie. This genre is referred to as coming-of-age movies that shine the spotlight on themes of adolescence, personal growth, and maturity.

Meaning and definition

Understand it through this definition

Per 2Bridges, "They take us on the journey, analyzing the consequences of growing up and taking on new responsibilities. They are often set in the past and put more emphasis on meaningful dialogue rather than action." "The protagonist, who starts out lacking either physically, emotionally, or in other aspects, develops into a more complete person as he figures out his path to maturity."

Character development

The protagonist's journey in coming-of-age films

The defining feature of the coming-of-age genre is its emphasis on the protagonist's journey. Characters are usually on the brink of adulthood, navigating significant life alterations and milestones. These films often incorporate dramatic elements and may intersperse aspects like humor or music. Romance is an add-on in such movies and a new person in the protagonist's life adds to their transformative journey.

Themes

Recurring themes in such films

Coming-of-age films frequently highlight life's transitional phases, with the discomfort and unpredictability associated with adolescence being recurrent themes, says Studio Binder. The shared motifs and rhythms are well-suited to slice-of-life narratives and deeply personal stories, and it often becomes easy for us to relate to them because our struggles are so similar. "High school is likely the most focused-on period of life that coming-of-age films like to explore," according to an analysis by Studio Binder.

Settings

High school: A popular setting for coming-of-age projects

Elaborating upon the setting of high school, movies such as Superbad, Juno, Rebel Without a Cause, Lady Bird, and Edge of Seventeen, fit into this category. These films feature high-school-aged protagonists navigating significant life changes. However, it's important to note that maturation can occur at various ages and stages throughout one's life, and sometimes, coming-of-age movies can focus on a grown-up adult, too. There are no strict rules and the definition is ever-evolving.

Types

Types of coming-of-age films

Studio Binder divides these movies into traditional and unconventional. Traditional coming-of-age films possess a unique ambiance, tempo, and overall aesthetic. Young characters navigate significant life changes in these films, which often blend comedy and romance with drama (Almost Famous, Sing Street). On the other hand, unconventional coming-of-age films adhere to some genre conventions while challenging others, integrating elements of other genres like action or horror. This is evident in movies like Let the Right One In and Ginger Snaps.

Indian examples

How many of these Indian coming-of-age movies have you watched?

In the Indian cinematic landscape, the coming-of-age movie is a favorite genre of directors. Take, for instance, how Rani and Ved go on a journey of discovering themselves in Queen and Tamasha, respectively, and how Rohan finally breaks out of the shackles of his father and saves his younger brother in Udaan. It's also notable in Satyajit Ray's iconic The Apu Trilogy and Farhan Akhtar's genre-defining Lakshya, starring Hrithik Roshan.