Next Article

Natasha Diddee was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2019

'Gutless Foodie' Natasha Diddee (50) dies; suffered from dumping syndrome

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:45 pm Mar 26, 202405:45 pm

What's the story The culinary world is mourning the loss of celebrated food blogger and home chef Natasha Diddee, who passed away in Pune at the age of 50. Her husband announced her death on Sunday (March 24) via an Instagram post. Known as the Gutless Foodie, Diddee's journey with stomach cancer began in 2019 when she was diagnosed with a tumor that led to the removal of her entire stomach. The exact cause of her death remains undisclosed.

Family's statement

Her Instagram handle will be kept active for her followers

"It is with great pain and sorrow that I am forced to announce the sad and heartbreaking passing of my wife," said her husband through a social media post. He added that her Instagram handle will be kept functional "since I know her posts and stories inspire a lot of people and many of her followers frequently come back for her recipes and the published content continues to serve as a source of inspiration for many."

Stomach cancer diagnosis

Life after stomach removal: Diddee's unique journey

Diddee faced numerous dietary restrictions due to living without a stomach. Her diet consisted of several small meals throughout the day, with rice being the only exception. It was a result of her battle with dumping syndrome, a condition that causes food to move too quickly from the stomach to the duodenum. Consequently, everything she consumed went straight to her intestine, leading to side effects such as excessive sweating, yawning, and frequent bathroom visits.

About the syndrome

Dumping syndrome: A common post-surgical complication

Dumping syndrome is a common complication following surgeries involving the stomach or esophagus. It manifests through symptoms like diarrhea, nausea, and feeling light-headed or tired after eating due to rapid gastric emptying. The condition triggers the premature opening of the pyloric valve, causing undigested food to be dumped into the small intestine. The small intestine then attempts to process this mass of partially digested food by drawing in extra fluid and releasing additional hormones, leading to symptoms shortly after eating.

A look at its symptoms

Potential risks and symptoms of dumping syndrome

Per reports, 20-50% of individuals who undergo stomach surgery experience symptoms of dumping syndrome. While typically not dangerous or life-threatening, severe cases can lead to rapid weight loss and nutritional deficiencies. Persistent unmanaged diarrhea can result in dehydration, but these complications are generally manageable or preventable with self-care. Most people experience mild symptoms that gradually improve. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, bloating, dizzy spells, accelerated heart rate, weakness, fatigue, cold sweats, face flushing, brain fog, and hunger.