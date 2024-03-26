Next Article

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal played Roshan Singh Sodhi's role in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah'

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal wins harassment case against 'TMKOC's Asit Modi

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 05:30 pm Mar 26, 202405:30 pm

What's the story In a landmark ruling, actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal has won a sexual harassment lawsuit against Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of the popular TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. As per ETimes, the Local Complaints Committee of the Maharashtra government found Modi culpable under a law designed to prevent and redress sexual harassment in the workplace. Modi has been ordered to pay Bansiwal her due compensation, alongside an additional sum for withholding her payment, total amounting to Rs. 25-30L.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs. Roshan Singh Sodhi, quit the Indian sitcom in May 2023, after playing the role for 15 years. Per reports, she had stopped filming for her role since March 6, 2023. She alleged she "was asked to get off the sets four times." She had filed a complaint against Modi along with TMKOC's project head Sohail Ramani and executive producer Jatin Bajaj.

Verdict against Modi

Bansiwal unhappy with verdict outcome

The verdict was reportedly out on February 15. Despite the court ruling in her favor, Bansiwal expressed dissatisfaction. She felt that Modi's punishment was insufficient, even after he admitted his guilt. Her frustration was compounded by the delay in filing a chargesheet months after she lodged the initial complaint. "While I'm glad my harassment was recognized, I don't feel I've received proper justice yet," she told ETimes. Bansiwal had accused Modi of making inappropriate comments and subsequently took legal action.

Bansiwal on the compensation

The actor will continue her fight

Bansiwal voiced her concerns over the verdict, stating, "The verdict is in my favor, confirming the allegations I made with strong evidence." However, she expressed worry that accepting the small compensation (Rs. 5L for harassment) might send a message that such crimes can be settled by paying minor amounts. Despite her legal victory, she plans to continue her fight for justice as she believes the compensation doesn't fully cover her mental trauma and other damages.

Modi on the verdict

Modi has no idea about the verdict: Report

When ETimes asked Modi about his reaction to the verdict, he responded, "Mujhe iska kuch bhi pata nahi hai (I have no idea about this)." Despite being found guilty and ordered to pay compensation to Bansiwal, Modi appeared oblivious to the situation. Bansiwal, on the other hand, thanked her family and her lawyer for their support in this battle.