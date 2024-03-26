Next Article

Steven Spielberg directed the 1993 film 'Schindler's List'

Steven Spielberg honored with USC Medallion by Holocaust survivor

By Divya Raje Bhonsale

What's the story Renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg received the University of Southern California (USC) Medallion, the university's highest honor, on Monday. The award was bestowed on him by Celina Biniaz, the youngest of 1,200 individuals rescued by Oskar Schindler during World War II. Biniaz is among 56,000 Holocaust survivors whose narratives have been preserved by the USC Shoah Foundation, a project initiated by Spielberg in 1994 following his landmark film Schindler's List.

Honor to Spielberg

Biniaz thanked Spielberg for amplifying her story through 'Schindler's List'

Biniaz thanked Spielberg for amplifying her story. She said, "Oskar Schindler saved my life by including my parents and me on his list of workers to be shielded from Nazi deportation. Half a century later, you, Steven [Spielberg], documented my life by restoring my voice." She also recognized that both Spielberg's film and the Shoah Foundation have enabled her to confront and share her experiences. Spielberg's film narrated the story of the German businessman who saved many Jews.

Need of the hour

Spielberg stressed the need to record survivors' narratives

Addressing an audience of roughly 265 attendees, including 30 Holocaust survivors, Spielberg emphasized the importance of documenting survivors' narratives for future generations. He expressed growing concern about rising antisemitism in light of recent terrorist attacks. The filmmaker warned, "I am increasingly alarmed that we may be condemned to repeat history, to once again have to fight for the very right to be Jewish." He also pointed out that it is possible to condemn acts of terrorism while mourning civilian casualties.

Fighting hate in all forms

USC Shoah Foundation Board Chair committed to combating hate

Joel Citron, who leads the board of directors at the USC Shoah Foundation and whose parents are Holocaust survivors, also spoke at the event. He has been instrumental in collecting testimonies from survivors for the Foundation's initiative to counter antisemitism. Citron said, "I pledge to you that we will work harder than ever to educate people to become more tolerant and to fight hate in all its forms."

More on Spielberg's honor

Spielberg joined elite group of USC Medallion recipients

Spielberg is only the fourth person to be awarded the USC Medallion, an honor that acknowledges "exceptional contributions to USC, society, and humankind," according to USC President Carol Folt. The award underscores Spielberg's significant role with the Shoah Foundation in recording and safeguarding the narratives of Holocaust survivors for future generations. His film, Schindler's List won seven Academy Awards, including the top picks such as Best Actor, Best Picture, Best Director, and others.