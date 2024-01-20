TV actors bigger than Bollywood stars: 'Anupamaa' producer Rajan Shahi

1/6

Entertainment 3 min read

TV actors bigger than Bollywood stars: 'Anupamaa' producer Rajan Shahi

By Isha Sharma 06:00 pm Jan 20, 202406:00 pm

Rajan Shahi has opened on his remarkable career as a producer

Hindi television producer Rajan Shahi has opined that TV stars are bigger than Bollywood actors, given their reach and viewership of daily soaps. He also opened up on the industry's evolution, the audience's changing perception, and controversies that eclipsed his career. Shahi, who debuted as a producer in 2007 with Sapna Babul Ka Bidaai, has bankrolled several noted soaps on Colors TV, Star Plus, and Sony TV. They include Anupamaa, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

2/6

On how 'Anupamaa' turned the tide

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shahi discussed how Anupamaa has become a phenomenon. He said, "Anupamaa came and became a trendsetter at a time when everyone said TV [was] over after COVID-19. Anupamaa has almost completed four years." "It has international recognition. My shows have always brought a change, Anupamaa deals with issues like child diabetes, panic attacks, etc.," he added. The popular show stars Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, and Gaurav Khanna, among others.

3/6

Do TV actors work for 18 hours? Shahi clarifies

Shashi also addressed controversies over firing actors (such as the one involving Paras Kalnawat). He said, "I have had a lot of controversies with actors...I feel nobody is above the show, not even the producer." On some actors claiming they work 18 hours daily, he added, "I always appreciate my actors. However, there is a wrong perception that a lot of actors claim they shoot for 18 hours. It does happen sometimes, but not always."

4/6

Shahi believes TV actors are bigger than film stars

Shahi further emphasized the on-ground impact of his shows. He stated, "TV actors are bigger than big movie stars; the viewership they have is incredible. [Prime Minister Narendra Modi] shot a special campaign with Anupamaa for Vocal for Local. That's the reach." On actors who allegedly gave him a tough time, he said, "I have learned from [Ektaa Kapoor] that nobody will hold the show for ransom." "A character can be changed in a second, and I have done that."

5/6

The kind of actors Shahi prefers to work with

Shahi said he prefers to work with actors who are passionate about their craft. He mentioned Anupamaa cast members Pandey, Ganguly, and Khanna, who took breaks from acting before joining the show and subsequently displayed a "hunger" toward their work. Shahi explained, "With fresh talent, they end up coming late on a shift...there is no place in Director's Kut Production [his production venture] for such people."

6/6

Dealing with difficult actors, 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's record

Recounting an experience with a difficult actor, Shahi disclosed, "An actress was once troubling me, she shot one day, all wide shots were taken, but the unit was so harassed by her that I said don't call her anymore. " Expressing elation on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's record of being India's longest-running soap, Shahi said, "We have around 4,300 episodes, it is one of my biggest records. For me, this will be written in history, so it feels nice."