Next Article

Rebel Wilson's memoir is slated to release on April 2

Sacha Baron Cohen responds to Rebel Wilson's accusations

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 12:31 pm Mar 26, 202412:31 pm

What's the story Sacha Baron Cohen, the renowned actor, has publicly addressed accusations made by his fellow actor, Rebel Wilson. In a recent Instagram video, Wilson revealed that her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising, includes a chapter about a challenging co-worker, whom she further accused of being a "massive a****le." She later identified this individual as Baron Cohen, her co-star in the 2016 film The Brothers Grimsby.

Wilson named Cohen in her new statement

Wilson accused Cohen of unprofessionalism

Earlier, Wilson accused Cohen of trying to intimidate her with an army of high-priced lawyers and PR crisis managers. In an Instagram Story, she declared, "I refuse to be bullied or silenced...The difficult person I discuss in ONE CHAPTER of my book is Sacha Baron Cohen." She also claimed that Baron Cohen had made inappropriate demands during the filming of The Brothers Grimsby.

Latest

Baron Cohen's representative called Wilson's claims false

Following Wilson's allegations against Baron Cohen, the actor's representative issued a statement. "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby," read Baron Cohen's statement issued on Monday.

Wilson on her book launch

Wilson remains resolute amid controversy

The controversy ignited earlier this month when Wilson alleged that an unnamed star was attempting to suppress her book. "Now the a**hole is trying to threaten me. He's hired a crisis PR manager and lawyers. He's trying to stop press coming out about my new book. But the book WILL come out and you will all know the truth," she wrote on Instagram. Despite the drama, Wilson remains unwavering in her determination to publish the book and disclose the truth.

About the memoir

Release date set for Wilson's memoir

Wilson's memoir, Rebel Rising, is slated for release on April 2. The book will reportedly elaborate on her "no difficult people policy," a lesson she attributed to working with industry veterans. When announcing the book last year, Wilson likened it to sharing her deepest secrets with a friend and promised readers some laughs along the way.