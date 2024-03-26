Next Article

'You' is set for late 2024 release

'You' Season 5 first look: Cast, release date, storyline

By Aikantik Bag 12:22 pm Mar 26, 202412:22 pm

What's the story Netflix recently gave fans a tantalizing preview of the fifth and concluding season of its hit series You, starring Penn Badgley as the notorious Joe Goldberg. The released image depicts Goldberg, known for his chilling behavior, roaming the streets of New York City in a blend of black, brown, and gray attire. The streaming platform stated, "Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City. The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production."

Excitement

Anticipation for the fifth season

The fourth season of You ended on a high note, leaving fans on edge as Goldberg found himself on the run and embarking on a new relationship with a character named Kate. This unexpected turn of events has viewers eagerly awaiting to see if Goldberg will finally face the consequences of his actions. The forthcoming season is set to continue this thrilling narrative, keeping audiences on their toes about the destiny of the show's intricate protagonist.

OTT release

Cast and potential release date

In the final season, Badgley will share the screen with returning actor Charlotte Ritchie, who portrays Kate, and newcomer Madeleine Brewer as Bronte, an unconventional playwright. Behind the camera, Michael Foley and Justin W Lo will step into the roles of showrunners, taking over from series creator Sera Gamble. Gamble said, "I'm excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg's journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion." It is slated for a 2024 release.

Twitter Post

Check out the first look here