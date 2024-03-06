Next Article

'Bramayugam': Mammootty starrer gets OTT release date

By Aikantik Bag 03:58 pm Mar 06, 202403:58 pm

What's the story Veteran superstar Mammootty is pushing the boundary with every film. The standard of Malayalam movies is increasing with each passing film and the latest horror thriller, Bramayugam has emerged to be a big hit. Now, the movie is set to premiere on SonyLIV on March 15. Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, the film garnered positive reviews from both fans and critics.

Plotline and cast details of the film

SonyLIV shared the news on social media, posting a teaser and writing, "The iconic Mammootty stars in Bramayugam, a black and white masterpiece, shrouded in mystery and horror! Get ready for a cinematic experience unlike any other." Bramayugam features Mammootty as Kodumon Potti, Arjun Ashokan as Thevan, and Sidharth Bharathan as Potti's cook. Set in the 17th century, the film explores caste politics and superiority while blending folktales and reality to create a captivating horror experience.

