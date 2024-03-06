Next Article

The nominations under various categories were announced on Wednesday

Critics' Choice Awards: Vikrant Massey, Shahid Kapoor's 'Farzi' lead nominations

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:56 pm Mar 06, 202403:56 pm

What's the story The sixth annual Critics' Choice Awards has unveiled its list of nominees, with Vikrant Massey earning a Best Actor nod for his performance in 12th Fail. The star-studded event is set to take place on March 12. The other notable nominations include Shahid Kapoor's first-ever web series, Farzi, which has been nominated for Best Web Series. Check the major nominations here.

Feature film nominations

'12th Fail,' 'Dhuin,' 'Kaathal' nominated for Best Film

Best Film nominations include 12th Fail, Dhuin, Fire in the Mountains, Joram, Kaathal - The Core, Koozhangal (Pebbles), Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam, Shesh Pata, Three of Us, and Tora's Husband. Competing against Massey for Best Actor are Abhinav Jha (Dhuin), Manoj Bajpayee (Joram), Mammootty (Kaathal - The Core), and Prosenjit Chatterjee (Shesh Pata). The Best Actress nominees include Vinamrata Rai (Fire in the Mountains), Kalki Koechlin (Goldfish), Jyotika (Kaathal - The Core), Shefali Shah (Three of Us), and Shahana Goswami (Zwigato).

Web series nominations

Nominations in the web series categories

Dahaad, Farzi, Jubilee, Kohrra, and Trial by Fire have been nominated for Best Web Series. Best Director nominees are Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi (Dahaad), Vikramaditya Motwane (Jubilee), Randeep Jha (Kohrra), Konkona Sen Sharma (Lust Stories S02), and Prashant Nair, Randeep Jha, Avani Deshpande (Trial by Fire). Best Writing nods include Dahaad, Jubilee, Kohrra, Lust Stories S02: The Mirror, and Trial by Fire.

Short film nominations

Best Short Film nominees: 'Cabbage,' 'Giddh,' 'Next, Please'

The Best Short Film nominees are Cabbage, Giddh, Next, Please, Nocturnal Burger, and Scenes from a Pandemic. Best Director nominations include Disha Bhardwaj (Chupi Roh), Manish Saini (Giddh), Rishav Kapoor (Next, Please), Reema Maya (Nocturnal Burger), and Tanmaya Shekhar (Scenes from a Pandemic). Vying for Best Actor in a short film are Sabyasachi Chakraborty (Cabbage), Sanjay Mishra (Giddh), Dibyendu Bhattacharya (Ghuspaith Between Borders), Deepak Rai Panaje (Sura), and Denzil Smith (White Ant).

Past winners

Who won what at last year's awards?

Last year, in the fifth edition, Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor award for Kantara while Sai Pallavi won it for Gargi in the Best Actress category. Jaideep Ahlawat (An Action Hero) bagged Best Supporting Actor and Shefali Shah won the same in the female category for Darlings. M Manikandan's Kadaisi Vivasayi won in the Best Director, Best Feature Film, and Best Writing categories.