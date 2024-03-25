Next Article

Rebel Wilson claims Sacha Baron Cohen tried to censor her memoir

SBC trying to censor Rebel Wilson's memoir, Australian actor alleges

By Tanvi Gupta 03:03 pm Mar 25, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Renowned Australian actor Rebel Wilson recently revealed that her former Grimsby co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen, is allegedly attempting to censor her upcoming memoir, Rebel Rising. In an earlier Instagram post, Wilson hinted at dedicating a chapter of her book to a "massive a**hole" from Hollywood. However, she refrained from disclosing the person's identity at that point, until now, confirming that Baron Cohen is the one in question in her Instagram Story.

Update

Baron Cohen allegedly opposed 'Rebel Rising'; hired crisis PR manager

Wilson's memoir, scheduled for global release on April 2, has reportedly faced opposition from Baron Cohen. Wilson alleges that the comedian-actor hired a crisis PR manager and legal team to prevent her from including him in her book. In an Instagram story that has since been deleted, Wilson declared "I wrote about a jerk in my book. Now this jerk is trying to intimidate me...But the book WILL be published and everyone will know the truth."

Challenges

'I uphold a no jerks policy': Wilson's challenges

It all started on March 15 when Wilson took to Instagram to share her experiences dealing with difficult personalities in Hollywood. She expressed, "When I first arrived in Hollywood, people would say, 'I have a no jerk policy...' I thought, 'that seems reasonable,' but then I truly understood [what they meant] after working with an extremely difficult person." "Now, I definitely uphold a no-jerks policy."

Insights

Past tensions between Wilson and Baron Cohen

Wilson and Baron Cohen collaborated on the 2016 comedy Grimsby, and she has previously alluded to tension and disagreements between them. In 2014, Australia's Courier and Mail newspaper covered comments made by Wilson on the radio show Kyle and Jackie O about her experience on the film set. She stated, "[Sacha] is so outrageous...Sacha, I'm going to call our agent Sharon, and tell her how much you are bothering me."

Upcoming projects

More about the book and her upcoming projects

Published by Simon & Schuster, the book will chronicle Wilson's "unconventional journey" to achieving success in Hollywood following her upbringing in Australia. In her update, she mentioned, "The chapter on said asshole is chapter 23." Alongside her memoir, Wilson is also directing her first movie Deb. This film is a cinematic adaptation of Hannah Reilly's and Meg Washington's stage musical that explores the challenges of awkward adolescence.