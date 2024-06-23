In brief Simplifying... In brief Actor Annu Kapoor has issued an apology for his 'Who is Kangana' remark, clarifying that it was not intended to disrespect women.

Annu Kapoor issues apology, clarifies his 'Who is Kangana' remark

By Tanvi Gupta 01:46 pm Jun 23, 2024

What's the story Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently issued a detailed statement to clarify the misunderstanding surrounding his recent "Who is Kangana" remark. The controversy erupted during a press conference for his recent film Hamare Baarah when Kapoor expressed unfamiliarity with Kangana Ranaut's identity. Now, in a post on X/Twitter, the 68-year-old actor addressed the issue, explaining, "Not knowing a particular person, place, or thing is not an error or a crime."

'I can never disrespect any woman...'

In his statement, Kapoor emphasized his respect for women and clarified that any offense caused was unintentional. He stated (in Hindi), "Dear Sister Kangana...every woman is respectable and worthy to me, so I can never disrespect any woman." "Not knowing the system or laws of any country can lead to mistakes and punishment, but not knowing a particular person, place, or thing is not an error or a crime."

'If you have become angry with anything...please forgive me': Kapoor

Further clarifying his stance, Kapoor emphasized, "I don't know you, hence you will not include this in the category of disrespecting women's dignity." "When the media asks questions, understand that they seek masala, which they got from my frankness. I have no connection with politics or religion, and since I have nothing to do with religion, I have no connection with unrighteousness either." "But still, if you have become angry with anything I have said, please forgive me."

Controversy originated from Kapoor's response to the slap incident

The controversy originated when Kapoor was asked about the slap incident involving the actor-turned-politician Ranaut at Chandigarh airport on June 6. Responding to the question, Kapoor had said, "Yeh Kangana ji kaun hain? Please batao na kaun hain? Zaahir hai aap pooch rahe hain toh koi bahut badi heroine hongi? Sundar hain kya?" (Who is this Kangana? Is she a big heroine? Is she beautiful?).

Ranaut responded to Kapoor's remarks, questioned society's attitude

In a swift response on her Instagram Stories, the outspoken Ranaut posed a pointed question, asking, "Do you agree with Annu Kapoor ji that we tend to hate a successful woman, hate her more if she is beautiful and hate her even more passionately if she is powerful? Is it true?" For those unaware, in an incident at Chandigarh airport, Ranaut was reportedly slapped by a CISF constable. This incident led to legal action, with an FIR being registered.