In brief Simplifying... In brief Devoleena Bhattacharjee has publicly criticized the reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' for promoting polygamy, expressing her disgust on social media.

She questioned the show's intent to entertain by showcasing multiple marriages, a concept she believes is inappropriate for the diverse audience, including children and the elderly.

The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, features contestants like Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, and others, with the previous season won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Devoleena Bhattacharjee slams 'Bigg Boss OTT 3'

'Filth': Devoleena Bhattacharjee condemns 'BB OTT3' over Armaan Malik's participation

By Isha Sharma 01:25 pm Jun 23, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Bigg Boss 13, Bigg Boss 14, and Bigg Boss 15 participant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has vehemently criticized the participation of controversial YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives, Kritika and Payal, in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. In a strongly worded social media post, Bhattacharjee expressed her disgust at the situation. "I feel disgusted just hearing about it. This is not entertainment, it's filth," she stated. The show streams on JioCinema.

Entertainment critique

Bhattacharjee questions show's portrayal of entertainment

In her social media post, Bhattacharjee questioned the show's portrayal of such situations as entertainment. She wrote, "Don't make the mistake of taking this lightly because it's not just a reel, it's real. I mean, I can't even understand how anyone can call this shamelessness entertainment?" "I feel disgusted just hearing about it. Gross. I mean, in just 6/7 days love happened, marriage happened, and then the same thing with the wife's best friend. This is beyond my imagination. "

Show criticism

Bhattacharjee criticizes showrunners for promoting polygamy

Bhattacharjee also criticized the showrunners of Bigg Boss OTT 3 for promoting polygamy. "And Bigg Boss, what has happened to you? Kya itne bure din chal rahe hai apke that you find polygamy entertaining?" she questioned in her post. "This show is watched by people from children to the elderly. What do you want to teach the new generation? That they can have 2-3-4 marriages? " Several X users supported her in the comments.

Twitter Post

Here is her X post

The show

Know more about the show

The show is being hosted by Anil Kapoor this year. Apart from the Maliks, other contestants who have joined are Chandrika Dixit, Deepak Chaurasia, Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul Khan, Munisha Khatwani, Neeraj Goyat, and Sai Ketan Rao, among others. The previous season, hosted by Salman Khan, was won by YouTuber Elvish Yadav.