Diljit Dosanjh, the Punjabi superstar, recently revealed that his first love is himself, emphasizing the importance of self-love.

Despite rumors about his marital status and a possible family in the US, Dosanjh remains tight-lipped, maintaining his privacy.

Despite rumors about his marital status and a possible family in the US, Dosanjh remains tight-lipped, maintaining his privacy.

On the professional front, he's making waves internationally, with a scheduled appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, marking his transition from Pollywood to Hollywood.

By Tanvi Gupta 12:12 pm Jun 16, 202412:12 pm

What's the story Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh, known for his private nature, recently addressed questions about his love life during an appearance on Raj Shamani's Figuring Out podcast. This follows continued speculation about Dosanjh's marital status and rumors suggesting he might be a father. Earlier this year, Dosanjh's close friends in an Indian Express profile confirmed that Dosanjh is married to an Indian-American woman, although her identity has not been disclosed.

'I love myself bro...'

During the podcast, when asked about his love life, Dosanjh answered uniquely. He stated, "I love myself bro. I love myself like crazy, main apne aap nu bahut pyaar karda. Toh mujhe lagta hai pehla pyaar toh main hi hoon mera. Mera pehla pyaar main hi hoon (I love myself a lot. I think I am my first love. I am my first love)." Dosanjh further elaborated in Punjabi, "I believe in first loving yourself before loving others."

Dosanjh's marital status remains a mystery

Despite the ongoing rumors, Dosanjh has neither confirmed nor denied being married. Earlier this year, photos of him with a woman alleged to be his wife circulated online, but it was later clarified that she was his co-star, Oshin Brar. Meanwhile, fellow actor Ammy Virk suggested in an interview that Dosanjh might be keeping his family out of the public eye for their safety. "There must be a reason that he isn't introducing them to the world."

Unconfirmed reports suggest Dosanjh may be married

I﻿n April, a friend of Dosanjh claimed the singer-actor is married to an Indian-American woman and has a son, who both reportedly live in the US. However, these claims remain unverified as Dosanjh continues to maintain his privacy regarding his personal life. Meanwhile, on the career front, 2024 has proven to be a standout year so far. Following his cameo in the star-studded film Crew, he garnered significant attention with his Netflix project Amar Singh Chamkila.

Meanwhile, Dosanjh will debut on Jimmy Fallon's show

His unparalleled international fame has propelled Dosanjh from Pollywood to Hollywood. In a recent Instagram post on Wednesday, Diljit excitedly announced he would appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. he shared the news alongside a series of pictures, captioning it, "PANJABI AAGYE OYEE. This Week's Guest." Among the snapshots was a guest list featuring esteemed actors Eddie Murphy, Kevin Costner, and The Bear star Matty Matheson.