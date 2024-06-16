In brief Simplifying... In brief Vijay Sethupathi, co-star of the star-studded film 'Jawan', praised Shah Rukh Khan's unwavering energy, even when unwell.

What's the story The 2023 film Jawan, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi, has been celebrated for its on-screen chemistry and action sequences. Directed by Atlee in his Hindi film debut, the movie shattered box office records. In a recent interview with Cinema Vikatan, Sethupathi lauded Khan's storytelling abilities and versatile mind. "I have been surprised to hear Mr Shah Rukh Khan's voice. He is a great storyteller. His mind is very versatile," said Sethupathi.

Sethupathi admires Khan's unwavering energy levels

In a previous interview with Hindustan Times, Sethupathi expressed his admiration for Khan's consistent energy levels. "What I learned from Shah Rukh Khan is that his energy levels never go down. One day, during the shoot, he was unwell but you just can't figure it out unless he tells you," stated Sethupathi. He further added that this quality of Khan's was truly remarkable.

'Jawan': A star-studded film fighting crime and corruption

Produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma under Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan boasts a star-studded cast including Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Lehar Khan. The film narrates the story of a father-son duo who join forces to combat crime and corruption in society. Sethupathi played the antagonist in this highly acclaimed film.

Sethupathi declines future villain roles

Sethupathi, who portrayed the villain in Jawan, recently expressed his reluctance to accept similar roles in future films. "I first said this during the promotions of Merry Christmas that I don't want to play villain roles and guest roles going forward. I have turned down many such roles in recent times," he revealed. His latest film, Maharaja, was released on June 14.