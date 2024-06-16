In brief Simplifying... In brief Taylor Swift's ex, Joe Alwyn, recently opened up about their breakup, calling it a "hard thing to navigate."

Despite fan theories, Alwyn denied visiting The Black Dog pub, a location referenced in Swift's latest album.

Post-breakup, both Swift and Alwyn have moved on and are dating other people.

Swift continues her successful 'Eras Tour', with her next performance scheduled in Cardiff.

Taylor Swift's emotional final performance in Liverpool

Taylor Swift gets emotional during performance after ex's breakup comments

By Tanvi Gupta 11:56 am Jun 16, 202411:56 am

What's the story The Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift was visibly emotional during her final performance in Liverpool on Saturday night. The 34-year-old singer performed Champagne Problems at Anfield Stadium and appeared overwhelmed by the audience's reaction. This concert marked her 100th show on the Eras Tour. Hours before Swift's emotional performance, her ex-boyfriend of over six years, actor Joe Alwyn, publicly discussed their breakup for the first time.

Breakup comments

Alwyn described their relationship as a 'hard thing to navigate'

In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, Alwyn described the end of their long-term relationship as a "hard thing to navigate." He also commented on the public scrutiny their relationship received and acknowledged the gap between what is known and what is said. "It was never something to commodify...And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life...I feel really good."

Twitter Post

Song speculation

Alwyn debunked fan speculation about Swift's latest album

On a lighter note, Alwyn also clarified that he has never visited The Black Dog pub in London, which Swift seemingly referenced in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's song The Black Dog includes lyrics about seeing an ex at the bar, leading to speculation among fans. Despite this, Alwyn confirmed he's "never been to Vauxhall," where the pub is located. Meanwhile, Swifties have also linked The Black Dog to Matty Healy—another of Swift's past suitors.

Tour progress

Swift's 'Eras Tour' continues after emotional Liverpool concert

Following her emotional performance in Liverpool, Swift's Eras Tour is set to continue with the next stop in Cardiff on Tuesday. The tour will then move to London next week, for shows from June 21 to June 23. The Grammy-winning artist's globe-trotting, highly successful tour is slated to wrap up in December, marking an end to a year of performances across various cities.

Relationship

Swift and Alwyn's breakup: A personal story

After their split, a source informed PEOPLE that Alwyn wished to keep his relationship with Swift as "his own personal story." Their six-year romance concluded in early April 2023. At that time, reports described the breakup as amicable and "not dramatic." Since then, Alwyn "moved on and is currently dating," while Swift also found another love interest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.