Taylor Swift gets emotional during performance after ex's breakup comments
The Grammy-winning artist Taylor Swift was visibly emotional during her final performance in Liverpool on Saturday night. The 34-year-old singer performed Champagne Problems at Anfield Stadium and appeared overwhelmed by the audience's reaction. This concert marked her 100th show on the Eras Tour. Hours before Swift's emotional performance, her ex-boyfriend of over six years, actor Joe Alwyn, publicly discussed their breakup for the first time.
Alwyn described their relationship as a 'hard thing to navigate'
In an interview with The Sunday Times Style, Alwyn described the end of their long-term relationship as a "hard thing to navigate." He also commented on the public scrutiny their relationship received and acknowledged the gap between what is known and what is said. "It was never something to commodify...And, look, this is also a little over a year ago now and I feel fortunate to be in a really great place in my life...I feel really good."
Alwyn debunked fan speculation about Swift's latest album
On a lighter note, Alwyn also clarified that he has never visited The Black Dog pub in London, which Swift seemingly referenced in her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Swift's song The Black Dog includes lyrics about seeing an ex at the bar, leading to speculation among fans. Despite this, Alwyn confirmed he's "never been to Vauxhall," where the pub is located. Meanwhile, Swifties have also linked The Black Dog to Matty Healy—another of Swift's past suitors.
Swift's 'Eras Tour' continues after emotional Liverpool concert
Following her emotional performance in Liverpool, Swift's Eras Tour is set to continue with the next stop in Cardiff on Tuesday. The tour will then move to London next week, for shows from June 21 to June 23. The Grammy-winning artist's globe-trotting, highly successful tour is slated to wrap up in December, marking an end to a year of performances across various cities.
Swift and Alwyn's breakup: A personal story
After their split, a source informed PEOPLE that Alwyn wished to keep his relationship with Swift as "his own personal story." Their six-year romance concluded in early April 2023. At that time, reports described the breakup as amicable and "not dramatic." Since then, Alwyn "moved on and is currently dating," while Swift also found another love interest, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.