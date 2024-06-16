In brief Simplifying... In brief "Chandu Champion," a film about India's first Paralympic gold medalist, Murlikant Petkar, has shown promising box office growth on its second day despite a low opening.

The film, starring Aaryan as Chandu, has been praised for its inspiring story and strong performances.

'Chandu Champion' box office performance

'Chandu Champion' shows promising box office growth on Day 2

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:41 am Jun 16, 202411:41 am

What's the story Chandu Champion, featuring Kartik Aaryan, has demonstrated significant growth at the box office on its second day in India. Per Sacnilk, the movie has garnered nearly ₹12cr nett in two days. The film's makers expressed satisfaction with these initial figures, stating that "It's indeed a good start for the film, and looking at the kind of buzz and excitement the film has generated with the strong word of mouth, the film will jump in its collection over the weekend."

Film synopsis

'Chandu Champion' depicts life of India's first Paralympic gold medalist

Chandu Champion, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on the extraordinary life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. Aaryan portrays the titular character, Chandu, across various stages of his life including being an Indian Army soldier, a wrestler, a boxer, a 1965 war veteran, and a swimmer. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

Critical acclaim

'Chandu Champion' received praise despite low opening

Despite a low opening of ₹5.4 crore, which was one of the lowest for Aaryan in recent times, Chandu Champion has shown decent growth on its second day. The film's inspiring story and strong performances have been appreciated by critics. NewsBytes review of the film said, "For the most part, Chandu Champion is blinded by the light of its own ambition and keeps missing the bullseye...However, despite the way it languishes in the beginning, it finally redeems itself eventually."

Star-studded event

Special screening of 'Chandu Champion' held in Mumbai

A special screening of Chandu Champion was held in Mumbai before its release. The event was attended by several Bollywood stars including Vidya Balan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and Suniel Shetty. Aaryan and Petkar, the Paralympic gold medalist whose life the film is based on, were also present at the screening.