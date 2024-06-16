In brief Simplifying... In brief 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' had a strong opening week, raking in ₹24.45cr, but saw a 64.01% drop in the second week.

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi's box office success

'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' continues strong despite tough contenders

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:25 am Jun 16, 202411:25 am

What's the story The Bollywood film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi has maintained a robust performance at the box office, amassing an estimated ₹34.15cr India nett by its 16th day of release, according to data compiled by Sacnilk. The movie, directed by Sharan Sharma and produced by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios, features Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. On its 16th day, the film garnered around ₹0.6cr India nett.

Weekly earnings

Second-week collections for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' showed a decrease

The film had a strong opening, collecting ₹6.75cr on its first day, followed by ₹4.6cr and ₹5.5cr on the second and third days respectively. The total collection for the first week was ₹24.45cr. However, the second week saw a decrease of 64.01% in earnings, bringing in an additional ₹8.8cr to the overall collection.

Occupancy rates

Occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the day

The film's occupancy rates have been closely monitored, with an overall 19.01% Hindi occupancy reported for Saturday, June 15, 2024 - the 16th day of release. The occupancy rates fluctuated throughout the day with morning shows recording a rate of 10.16%, afternoon shows at 21.69%, and evening shows peaking at 25.18%.

Regional performance

Regional occupancy rates for 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' showed variation

On Saturday, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi saw different levels of occupancy across India. Hyderabad reported the highest at 34.5%, followed by Pune at 27%. Other regions such as Mumbai and Bengaluru reported occupancy rates of around 19%, while Chennai saw a significant rate of 53%. It's important to note that these box office data are compiled from various sources and may vary from the producer's figures.