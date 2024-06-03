Next Article

By Tanvi Gupta 01:50 pm Jun 03, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Superstar Rajinikanth, currently on a spiritual trip to the Himalayas, has revealed updates about his forthcoming films. In a recent video clip, he discussed his role in director TJ Gnanavel's Vettaiyan, confirming that he has completed his parts and the film is set for release on October 10. He also mentioned that shooting for his new project Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will commence on June 10.

Clash

Clash between Rajinikanth and Jr NTR on the horizon?

With the release date of Vettaiyan confirmed, there's a strong possibility of a clash between Jr NTR and Rajinikanth at the box office. NTR's much-anticipated Devara: Part 1 is also scheduled for release on October 10. Directed by Koratala Siva, there have been no announcements regarding a change in the release date, indicating that Devara is likely to hit theaters as planned. Earlier, the film was slated for an April 5 release.

About the projects

Here's more about 'Vettaiyan' and 'Devara'

In the forthcoming film Vettaiyan, produced by Lyca Productions, Rajinikanth will be seen in the role of a police officer. The movie boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, and Dushara Vijayan. On the other hand, Devara, which is set in a coastal village in Andhra Pradesh, is the first part of a two-part film. The film features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan—both making their Telugu debuts.

Spiritual journey

'The whole world needs spirituality': Rajinikanth on his spiritual journey

Meanwhile, during his annual spiritual trip to the Himalayas, Rajinikanth visited several shrines, including Kedarnath and Badrinath. He spoke about the significance of these trips, reportedly stating, "Every year, I used to get new experiences that made me continue my spiritual journey again and again." He further emphasized the importance of spirituality in life saying, "The whole world needs spirituality...Being spiritual means experiencing peace and tranquility...fundamentally, it involves believing in God."

Box office success

Rajinikanth's previous film 'Jailer' achieved blockbuster status

Rajinikanth's most recent film before his upcoming projects was Jailer, released in 2023. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie achieved significant success, grossing over ₹600cr worldwide and earning the status of a blockbuster. Meanwhile, the actor was last seen in an extended cameo in his daughter Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Lal Salaam, which unfortunately didn't quite hit the mark. Now, all eyes are on Vettaiyan and Coolie.