By Isha Sharma 10:57 am May 25, 202410:57 am

What's the story Charan Tej Uppalapati, renowned for producing Telugu hits like Spy and Malli Modalaindi, is set to make his directorial debut in Bollywood through an untitled thriller. The film features a star-studded cast including Kajol, Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, and Samyuktha. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Uppalapati revealed that the first schedule of the film has already been completed and also shared details about the plotline.

The plotline and subject of Uppalapati's film

Uppalapati's upcoming action-thriller-drama delves into the dynamics of parent-child relationships. "It shows how parents feel left behind when kids move on," he explained. "There are a lot of parents or grandparents who miss their children and have no one to take care of them. I have written multiple stories through the years, but this is the one I wanted to debut with."

Kajol to perform action sequences in the film

In a first, Kajol will be seen performing action sequences in this film. "Kajol ma'am enjoyed pulling off stunts and has been very encouraging," Uppalapati shared. The director also lauded Deva's guidance and Samyuktha's acting skills, emphasizing the pivotal relationship between Kajol and Samyuktha's characters. This film marks a reunion for Kajol and Deva after 27 years since their Tamil film Minsara Kanavu.

Shah's involvement provided strength to Uppalapati's project

Uppalapati expressed his delight at having Shah on board for a pivotal role in the film. "I had him in mind for a particular role and pursued him for a while to get him on board. And when he finally agreed to read the script, he said yes immediately," Uppalapati revealed. "He even said it's time we told stories like this."

A talented crew has been assembled for the upcoming movie

Uppalapati also commended his crew, which includes cinematographer GK Vishnu, music composer Harshavardhan Rameshwar, editor Naveen Nooli, and writers Niranjan Iyengar and Jessica Khurana. "It's just the best team all around," he stated. The director's praise underscores the collaborative effort behind the scenes of this highly anticipated action-thriller-drama film. Coming back to the leads, while Kajol will next be seen in Do Patti, Deva's next is The Greatest of All Time.