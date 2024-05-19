Next Article

Janet Montgomery to star as young Faye Dunaway in 'Fate'

By Isha Sharma 09:14 am May 19, 202409:14 am

What's the story British actor Janet Montgomery has bagged a pivotal role in Jonathan Baker's forthcoming supernatural love story, Fate. She is set to portray a younger version of Hollywood veteran actor Faye Dunaway's character, named Tilly. The film, currently under production by Baker Entertainment in Vancouver, will alternate between past and present versions of the protagonist, providing an extensive look into the character's life.

Film synopsis

'Fate' plot revealed, Montgomery's role detailed

Fate narrates the tale of a firefighter, played by Brandon Routh, who embarks on a time-traveling journey after meeting a stranger from the past named Tilly (Montgomery) at a rehabilitation center. This encounter leads him to discover true love as his soul's salvation. Baker praised Montgomery for her dedication to the character and her chemistry with co-star Routh, contributing to an "epic love story."

Film business

'Fate' production and marketing details unveiled

The $10M film, also featuring Harvey Keitel, is being marketed by Highland Film Group at the Cannes Marche. Concurrently, Dunaway is attending the Cannes Film Festival where HBO has screened Faye, a highly anticipated biographical documentary about her life and her sprawling career. Notably, Montgomery was chosen for her role in Fate after competing with hundreds of other actors. She was last seen in Quantum Leap in 2023.

Career highlights

Montgomery's acting portfolio and director's opinion about her

Montgomery boasts an impressive acting portfolio, with roles in Black Swan, Black Mirror, Our Idiot Brother, and The Space Between Us.. She recently starred in the British drama series The Ex-Wife. "Out of all our cast members, Janet has worked the hardest to embody and challenge her character through Faye Dunaway and into her original performance of young Tilly," Baker said about her.