Noomi Rapace to play Mother Teresa in 'Mother'

By Isha Sharma 09:01 am May 19, 202409:01 am

What's the story Swedish actor Noomi Rapace, known for her roles in The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo and Ridley Scott's Prometheus, among others, will play Mother Teresa in a forthcoming biographical film. The movie, titled Mother, will be helmed by Teona Strugar Mitevska, the director of the 2019 film God Exists, Her Name Is Petrunya. This project marks Mitevska's foray into English-language cinema.

Film focus

It'll shed light on a week in Mother Teresa's life

Mother will focus on a significant week in Mother Teresa's life, specifically the time when she decided to bid adieu to the Loreto Entally convent in Calcutta to start her own order. Mitevska, who hails from Northern Macedonia like the religious figure, has stated that Rapace is "a perfect fit" for her interpretation of Mother Teresa. The director plans to present the Catholic saint as a figure who challenges the conventional structures of the Catholic Church.

Personal connection

Director's path to understanding Mother Teresa

Although Mitevska "grew up with the myth of Mother Teresa," she admitted that she didn't find the religious figure particularly fascinating until she produced a documentary about her for local television. This endeavor led to a newfound respect for Mother Teresa. Mitevska shared, "I absolutely related to her as a woman and I saw a lot of myself in her." The project will be shot between Belgium and India and will likely release in 2026.

Film production

Global collaboration fuels 'Mother' production

The production of Mother is a collaborative effort involving five countries: Macedonia's Sisters and Brother Mitevski, Belgium's Entre Chien et Loup, Denmark's Frau Film, the Netherlands's Baldar Film, Sweden's Spark Film & TV and Film i Väst. Kinology will oversee global sales for the film. This international cooperation highlights the worldwide impact and appeal of Mother Teresa's life story. Rapace's recent projects, meanwhile, include Constellation and Assassin Club.