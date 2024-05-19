Next Article

Paul Schrader announces new noir film at Cannes

Cannes: 'Oh, Canada' director Paul Schrader announces new noir film

By Isha Sharma 09:32 am May 19, 2024

What's the story The esteemed 77-year-old director, Paul Schrader, has unveiled his next cinematic venture following the premiere of his recent film Oh, Canada at the Cannes Film Festival. The upcoming project is a noir film titled Non Compos Mentis, set to begin production this fall. The title, derived from a Latin phrase meaning "unsound mind," hints at the intriguing themes the movie will explore.

Schrader's 'Non Compos Mentis' to explore sexual obsession

Schrader is currently penning the script for Non Compos Mentis, which he revealed will delve into themes of "sexual obsession." During a festival press conference for Oh, Canada, he provided insight into the film's premise, stating, "It's about the stupid things men do for love." He and producer Daniel Gonzalez have already secured funding for this intriguing project.

Casting underway for Schrader's 'Non Compos Mentis'

With the financing secured, Schrader and producer Gonzalez are now moving forward with the casting process for Non Compos Mentis. The duo is actively seeking actors to bring their noir film to life. However, further details about the film, including its cast and release date, remain under wraps and are yet to be announced. Schrader is known for helming films like American Gigolo and First Reformed, among others.

Earlier, 'Oh, Canada' received a thunderous applause

Earlier, Oh, Canada debuted with a standing ovation at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival. The film stars Uma Thurman, Jacob Elordi, and Richard Gere. Thurman shared her excitement about working on Oh, Canada, describing the script as unusual but captivating. "The script. I think it's probably more clear filmed than it was on the page. It was such an unusual read," she said.