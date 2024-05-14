Next Article

Alia Bhatt dazzles at Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London

Gucci event: Alia Bhatt poses with Demi Moore, Park Gyu-young

By Tanvi Gupta 01:13 pm May 14, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Alia Bhatt, fresh from her appearance at the Met Gala, graced the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. The event saw her sharing frames with Hollywood star Demi Moore and South Korean actor Park Gyu-young. Bhatt opted for a deep violet off-shoulder dress, complemented by black heels and a matching bag for the occasion. The show was held at the Tate Modern art gallery.

Rising stardom

'Way to go, Alia': Bhatt's global presence continues to soar

Bhatt—the first Indian global brand ambassador for Gucci—was also present at the brand's previous Cruise collection presentation in Seoul. Before jetting off to London, she was spotted at Mumbai airport in a casual white T-shirt and denim jeans. At the London event, she also engaged with singer-actor Debbie Harry and Thai actor Davika Hoorne. Fans on social media were quick to laud her appearance with one stating, "After the Met Gala, she's at a Gucci event...Way to go, Alia."

Philanthropy and work

Bhatt's charitable endeavors and upcoming projects

In March 2024, Bhatt hosted her first charity gala in London to raise funds for underprivileged children in India through the Salaam Bombay Foundation. Her global influence was recognized when she was featured on TIME's 100 Most Influential list. On the professional front, Bhatt is set to appear in Vasan Bala's Jigra, co-produced by herself and Karan Johar, with a release date of September 27. Additionally, she will play the lead role in an upcoming YRF Spy Universe film.